ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers CB Jaire Alexander Names His Top 3 Wide Receivers Ahead of Key Matchup vs. Justin Jefferson

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Jaire Alexander talks a lot. Sometimes the Green Bay Packers cornerback talks too much. With his team in desperate need of a win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, he kept talking.

Alexander exudes confidence, and sometimes it can be a bit much. Ready to face the team that blew out the Packers in Week 1, he was at it again this week. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson torched the Green Bay secondary for 184 yards and two touchdowns, but Alexander recently referred to that performance as a “fluke.” As the Vikings and Packers prepare to square off this Sunday, Alexander pointed out the NFL’s top three receivers.

Jaire Alexander puts Justin Jefferson on his top-3 WR list

.Jefferson has torched opponents all season. The third-year receiver out of LSU is averaging a league-high 117.1 yards per game. He also tops in the NFL in receptions (123) and yards (1,756). He’s clearly established himself as one of the best, if not the best, in the game today.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Alexander said he does put Jefferson in the top three, but he’s not No. 1.

“Davante Adams No. 1,” Alexander said, according to a tweet from Schneidman. “And I think (Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen) Waddle might’ve snuck in there as of this past weekend. I think he’s a really good receiver.”

Alexander’s comment comes after he said Jefferson’s big game in the season opener was a “fluke.”

“You’ve just got to be real: He don’t jump in no super suit and get dressed and jump outside, you hear me?” Alexander said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I don’t either, sometimes. But he (is) human, is what I’m saying. We ain’t putting too much on nobody.

“He’s a really good receiver. But at the end of the day, I’m a really good corner. We’ve got really good corners. We’ve got really good linebackers, D-line, whatever it is. You don’t want to put too much focus on that one person because it’s like, the first game, that was a fluke.”

Alexander and the Packers are fighting to stay alive against Jefferson and the Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzn8W_0jywCLup00
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings works against Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers during a game at Lambeau Field on November 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images.
Related

Jaire Alexander Has Something to Prove for Himself and the Packers After In-House Snub

The 7-8 Packers have little margin for error if they want to make the playoffs. If they beat the Vikings on Sunday, their postseason aspirations will remain alive. With a loss, they would be mathematically eliminated if the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears or the Washington Commanders knock off the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers can make the playoffs if they win their two remaining games (at home against the Vikings and Lions) and the Commanders lose one of their two remaining games (home to the Browns and the Dallas Cowboys). They could also get in by winning both of their games and having the New York Giants lose both of theirs (home to the Indianapolis Colts and at the Philadelphia Eagles).

After an ugly start, the Packers have strung together three straight wins to at least put themselves in playoff contention, something that seemed well out of each at the beginning of the month.

The Packers took a significant step toward a playoff berth by winning on the road last week against the Miami Dolphins. It won’t be easy Sunday against the Vikings. Alexander and the Green Bay secondary will have to find a way to contain Jefferson.

The post Packers CB Jaire Alexander Names His Top 3 Wide Receivers Ahead of Key Matchup vs. Justin Jefferson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lawrence Taylor Appearance

The New York Giants are hoping to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon. New York, 8-6-1 on the year, can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. They have a special guest in attendance on Sunday. Legendary Giants star Lawrence Taylor pumped up the crowd...
NEW YORK STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears

Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Colts blast Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration after Nick Foles injury: ‘Horses–t’

The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback. The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field. After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand

It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts

Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview

NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

224K+
Followers
34K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy