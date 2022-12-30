ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars vs. Texans: Travon Walker ‘On Track’ To Return From Injury

By John Shipley
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to get a boost back to their pass-rush this weekend, a welcomed sight after the loss of Dawuane Smoot last week.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker is "on track" to return from an ankle injury this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. Walker has missed the last two games with the injury, which he sustained during Week 14's win over the Tennessee Titans.

“Travon’s doing really well. He had two good days," Pederson said on Friday. "We’ll ramp up his practice reps today, so, optimistic, and looks like he’s on track to playing Sunday.”

Walker, the 2022 draft's top pick out of Georgia, is fourth on the team in sacks (3.5), tied for fourth in quarterback hits (8) and fourth in pressures (31%). Two of Walker's best games were his last two games, too, as his snaps in a three-point stance increased and so did his pass-rush production.

In Walker's last two games, he recorded seven pressures, two quarterback hits, a sack, and a forced fumble. Getting him back on the field is a good sign for a Jaguars' pass-rush that is set to lean on Walker, Josh Allen, Arden Key, and K'Lavon Chaisson.

"We know who he is as a player," Pederson said.

"He gets excited. He’s an excitable player, brings a lot of energy and a lot of juice to the sideline, to the team, so it’ll be really good to get him back out on the field if that’s the case and see what he can do again on Sunday.”

“It’s always big," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said about Walker on Thursday.

"Just to get him back in the locker room, get him back on the field instead of on the sideline rehabbing, just get him back, I think it will be a boost for the guys because it’s just the way he makes plays, the way he plays physical, it adds a boost of energy to the team, and to get him back would be great."

