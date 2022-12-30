ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Jaguars Preview: Divisional Show Down

By Bri Amaranthus
 4 days ago
In an AFC South Division clash, the Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year's Day from NRG Stadium. The Texans have beaten the Jaguars nine times in a row.

The Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak Sunday with a 19-14 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills threw the game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks to upset the Titans and get back into the win column.

Houston snagged a 13-6 victory over Jacksonville back on Oct. 9. The Texans are 2-1-1 against the AFC South, and coach Lovie Smith's goal is for the Texans to have a winning record within their division.

"That’s been our motivation — we’re playing in our division," Smith said. "That should get you pumped up about it. You shouldn’t need any more. You shouldn’t need any more incentive, of course, except for that."

The Jaguars are hunting for the division title with a pivotal matchup looming vs. the Titans in Week 18.

The winner of that game will likely take the division crown, meaning the matchup against the Texans does not have postseason implications for the Jaguars. The Texans have already been eliminated from contention and are heading toward the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (2-12-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)

ODDS: The Texans are 4-point underdogs to the Jaguars.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. CT

LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday morning via social media. Coach Lovie Smith reflected on Watt's impact for Houston and the NFL:

"There have been some defensive players that you have to know where they are at all times, or they’ll make you if you don’t know going in," Smith said about Watt. "I think all NFL players would like to leave the game the way he’s leaving it.

"I’m talking about him just as a guy playing in the NFL, but for our franchise for what he’s done, it’s pretty special."

