Morgantown, WV

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Receives Invite to 2023 NFL Combine

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

On Friday, West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford Wheaton announced on Twitter he has received an invite to the 2023 NFL Draft Combine.

Ford-Wheaton ended the 2022 season with a team-leading 62 receptions for 675 yards, which ranked second on the team, and a team-best seven touchdowns, including hitting career-highs in the second game of the season with 11 receptions for 152 yards and tied a career best two touchdowns versus Kansas.

Ford-Wheaton finished his Mountaineer career with 143 receptions, placing him 12th in WVU history, he ranks 18th in receiving yards with 1,867 and his 15 career touchdown receptions is 15th in program history.

MountaineerMaven

