Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Do You Love Corned Beef Hash? Get the Best Hash In Lansing
One item missing from the picture above is corned beef hash. I love corned beef hash and have been on the search for the best hash in Lansing. Corned beef hash is a nice compliment to any breakfast. Corned beef hash is a simple dish. Wikipedia describes hash as:. Hash...
Michigan Weather, Make Up Your Mind!
Michigan weather has always been one of those things that can change in a moment. The classic response to how weather is, is "wait for a minute and it will change". There's truth to that statement in our beautiful state. Two weeks ago we were getting ready for Winter Storm...
See SUE the T. rex Without Having to Drive to Chicago
If you wanted to visit SUE the T. Rex, typically you'd have to make the drive down to Chicago, Illinois, and visit The Field Museum. A whole 220 miles from Lansing. Now, you only have to make the drive to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan (which is only about 78 miles away and two whole fewer hours).
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Lansing Police Officer’s Dashcam Captures Drunk Driver’s Car Flying Through the Air
A drunk driver was arrested after Lansing police officers caught him literally flying before crashing. The whole thing was captured on video by an officer's dashboard camera. In the :14 second video below, you'll see the vehicle being driven by the suspected drunk driver become airborne as it flies out from the left side of the screen. The vehicle then comes to an abrupt stop, landing essentially right in front of the police car.
Here’s Where You Can Ring in the New Year in Greater Lansing
New Year's Eve celebrations can be had in a multitude of ways. I've spent it at a friend's house playing board games and drinking; I've been at karaoke bars and rang in the New Year singing my favorite tunes; I've even just stayed home and watched movies and sipped champagne with my husband.
