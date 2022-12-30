A drunk driver was arrested after Lansing police officers caught him literally flying before crashing. The whole thing was captured on video by an officer's dashboard camera. In the :14 second video below, you'll see the vehicle being driven by the suspected drunk driver become airborne as it flies out from the left side of the screen. The vehicle then comes to an abrupt stop, landing essentially right in front of the police car.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO