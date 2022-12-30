ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Weather, Make Up Your Mind!

Michigan weather has always been one of those things that can change in a moment. The classic response to how weather is, is "wait for a minute and it will change". There's truth to that statement in our beautiful state. Two weeks ago we were getting ready for Winter Storm...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Lansing Police Officer’s Dashcam Captures Drunk Driver’s Car Flying Through the Air

A drunk driver was arrested after Lansing police officers caught him literally flying before crashing. The whole thing was captured on video by an officer's dashboard camera. In the :14 second video below, you'll see the vehicle being driven by the suspected drunk driver become airborne as it flies out from the left side of the screen. The vehicle then comes to an abrupt stop, landing essentially right in front of the police car.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy