Martinsville, VA

New Chief of Police appointed in Martinsville

By Kylie Kidd
 4 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As of the new year the Martinsville Police Department has announced they have appointed a new Chief of Police.

Deputy Chief of 5 years, Rob Fincher will be stepping up as the chief on Jan. 1 after serving as a police officer for over 28 years. The police department says he is a graduate of Martinsville High School and earned his master’s degree from Liberty University.

“I am extremely honored at the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of Martinsville and I am excited for the future of continuing to build meaningful relationships with this great community,” said Fincher.

Fincher says he plans to have community-oriented policing at the forefront of operations for the department.

