ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

SJSO needs help to identify person who walked off with almost $2K in jewelry from Walmart

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOk5V_0jywB5qF00

ST. AUGUSTINE — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of a suspect that stole jewelry from a Walmart on Dec. 16, 2022.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At around 9:41 p.m., the pictured subject entered the Walmart at 2355 US1 South, St. Augustine and damaged a display case in the jewelry department.

The person reportedly concealed $1,967 worth of jewelry, placed it in her purse and left the store without paying.

SJSO is asking anyone with information and that can help identify the subject to contact the intelligence unit at SOIntelligence@sjsco.org or 904-209-2188.

Comments / 27

Cleo Miles
4d ago

How on earth that happened???? Because who ever unlocked the case, and hands it to you , Stands Right There and Watches! Inside Job!!!❤️

Reply(4)
5
steve rodgers
3d ago

Oh so now they’re actually trying to hold people accountable!? I thought Walmart was free. Just walk in, fill your buggy and leave.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Off-duty North Carolina police officer arrested reportedly for murder after domestic dispute

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty police officer in Ranlo has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a domestic dispute. In a news release, officials with the Town of Ranlo said that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, police were contacted about an incident on Burlington Avenue. Officers said they saw an off-duty officer who had been involved in a domestic dispute. The officer was identified as Kwaku Riley Agyapon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A criminology graduate student arrested for the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
Action News Jax

Citizen law enforcement academy (CLEA): apply today!

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — We have a NEW CLEA Class starting next week!!. Participants in the Citizen Law Enforcement Academy will gain an insiders’ perspective on law enforcement and how the criminal justice system works. It is designed to provide the public with a working knowledge of their Sheriff’s Office’s mission, operation, policies and personnel, and we hope it will nurture mutual trust and cooperation between the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Commuters stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the Crescent Beach Bascule Draw (SR 206) Bridge were locked in the upright position Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark was on the drivers stuck on bridge. "Nobody going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road

A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
willmarradio.com

Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl

(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WKRG News 5

Oxygen True Crime to premier ‘Floribama Murders’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of true crime in south Alabama and northwest Florida get ready! A true crime series all about the area is coming to the Oxygen True Crime Channel. According to Oxygen’s website, the new show will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9/8 ct. A preview of the series emphasized that […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Florida baby born 1 minute into 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl who was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The labor and delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy