SJSO needs help to identify person who walked off with almost $2K in jewelry from Walmart

ST. AUGUSTINE — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of a suspect that stole jewelry from a Walmart on Dec. 16, 2022.

At around 9:41 p.m., the pictured subject entered the Walmart at 2355 US1 South, St. Augustine and damaged a display case in the jewelry department.

The person reportedly concealed $1,967 worth of jewelry, placed it in her purse and left the store without paying.

SJSO is asking anyone with information and that can help identify the subject to contact the intelligence unit at SOIntelligence@sjsco.org or 904-209-2188.