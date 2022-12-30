ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

'Extra juice': Title-seeking TCU used to underdog label

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Big right guard Wes Harris and his TCU teammates are hearing again just how big and physical their next opponent is and how much of an underdog they are against Georgia in the national championship game. They heard a lot of the same things...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy