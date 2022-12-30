Read full article on original website
WLUC
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
WLUC
Camping reservations open for Tourist Park
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tourist Park is allowing patrons to reserve an early spot for the summer season. “It’s important to get on, and make your reservations early for the summer,” Michael Anderson, the Parks and Recreation Coordinator for the City of Marquette. There are nearly 100 campsites...
UPMATTERS
Aspirus Medical Monday: Family physician Kristine Flowers joins Aspirus Iron River
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Family Medicine Physician Kristine Flowers, MD, has recently joined Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics. Dr. Flowers is board certified in family medicine. Dr. Flowers specializes in comprehensive and preventative care for the whole family and has special clinic interests in geriatrics, pediatrics, internal...
WLUC
Partridge Creek Farm holds Rejuvenate Giving Campaign
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming farm is raising money to help support its community efforts. Through the end of the day Monday, partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is finishing its Rejuvenate Giving Campaign. The money raised from the campaign will be used to expand education opportunities for Ishpeming area...
WLUC
906 Adventure Team finds new home in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving. What was originally proposed to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team. The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards...
WLUC
Ski clubs host kids’ race in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second race of the Marquette County Cup was Tuesday. The Marquette County Cup is a series of cross-country ski races for high school and middle schoolers. About 50 kids from Superiorland Ski Club, the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Marquette Ski Club and Peninsula Nordic Ski Club from Calumet took part. The event gives students exposure to races in a fun atmosphere with friendly competition.
WLUC
Beau LaFave reflects on serving in Michigan State House, shares next steps in political career
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the New Year has begun, so have new terms for elected legislators. Former Representative Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain was term-limited and was unable to seek re-election. LaFave has found a new role in Lansing. He has served in the 108th Michigan State House...
WLUC
Advanced Mobile Accessories welcomes new owner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette automotive business is starting the new year with a new owner. Charley Bastian founded Advanced Mobile Accessories (AMA) in 1980. Marty Martello joined the team in 1993, and the two have been providing and installing smart systems in cars ever since. Now that Bastian and Martello are ready to retire from the business, Ian Blondeau is taking over.
WLUC
A Bride’s Choice to host 7th annual Ultimate Bridal Event
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 7th annual Ultimate Bridal Event is coming to the Ojibwa Casino in Harvey this Sunday, Jan. 8. The event will be put on by A Bride’s Choice and it will feature various bridal vendors around the U.P. and Wisconsin. The expo runs from 1...
WLUC
Equipment rentals offer way to enjoy outdoor recreation
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that winter is in full swing in the U.P. many are looking to get out and enjoy the recreation this time of year offers. Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming Co-Owner Raymond Sundquist says this year he has seen people looking to get into cross-country skiing. “We...
UPMATTERS
Storage unit fire in Marquette under investigation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control from an incident at a storage facility in Marquette. In a release from the Marquette City Fire Department, the first calls for a fire came in at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to 2120 Sugarloaf Avenue. Firefighters...
WLUC
No injuries reported in Saturday morning storage unit fire in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 2120 Sugarloaf Ave for structure fire at 4:39 a.m. ET. While enroute, dispatch updated first responders that a storage unit was fully involved. The incident commander reported a fully involved fire, as well as fire extension into the...
WLUC
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.
WLUC
Marquette City Police report mostly peaceful New Year’s weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police says that it saw minimal incidents during the New Year’s Eve festivities. They say although there was an influx of crowds for the ball drop in downtown Marquette the department had fewer calls than in previous years. The incidents they did respond to were mostly drunk driving and cases of minors in possession.
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum starts 2023 off with a bang with its ball drop party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette hosted its annual new year’s ball-drop party. The celebration featured live music, party hats, cookie, juice, and other family fun. Admission was five dollars per child and free for all adults. The ball drop was held right outside of the museum. Education coordinator Jim Edwards said that all attendees enjoyed ringing in the new year.
WLUC
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
1 dead, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula rollover crash on U.S. 2
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – One person was killed, and four others were injured in a single-car crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township around 1:55 p.m. on Monday. WLUC-TV reports the driver...
thebaycities.com
A Menominee Man receives consecutive Prison Sentences
On Thursday, December 22nd, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced consecutive terms in prison to Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee for his 16th, 17th, and 18th felony convictions. They found Nicoll guilty by a jury verdict on October 25th of Fleeing and Eluding, Second Degree, and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer. The incident occurred on March 18th, 2022, when Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies observed a vehicle being driven by a man they recognized as Nicoll pass by the patrol car. The deputy knew Nicoll had an open felony bench warrant and that Nicoll’s Michigan driving privileges were suspended. When he attempted to make a traffic stop, Nicoll fled in the care for over a mile. Nicoll was eventually caught and arrested on open warrants from two different courts. At the time of his March 2022 arrest, Nicoll was on probation for a 2018 conviction for Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Barglind imposed a sentence of eight to 20-years in prison, as a Fourth Habitual Offender, for his most recent convictions, and an additional 2 ½ to five-years, consecutively, for the 2018 case. Mr. Nicoll will serve a minimum of 10 ½ – years in prison before he is eligible for parole. “Mr. Nicoll is well known to me and my local law enforcement partners; in actual fact, he is notorious,” says Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. “Mr. Nicoll is a career criminal, with a history of convictions between 1982 to the 2022 jury verdict. He has now been convicted of 18 felonies and 14 misdemeanors, in three different states; he has been sentenced to prison at least four times previously,” says Rogg. “I appreciate the vigorous effort of my Chief Assistant, Jerry Karafa, who tried the case, and Judge Barglind, in obtaining these sentences, for protecting the citizens of Menominee County,” Rogg concluded.
WLUC
Mostly calm until snow system arrives on Tuesday
As we ring in the new year some areas got a light amount of snow and things have calmed down this afternoon. Conditions will remain calm and temperatures will remain above average for most of the week. Our next major system is scheduled to start in the overnight of Monday into Tuesday with moderate snow. Some of our southern counties like Menominee could experience mixed precipitation with the snow lasting most of Tuesday and begins to diminish by Wednesday afternoon.
