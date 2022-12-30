Read full article on original website
cbs17
Driver shot in hand on US 15-501 in Moore County not believed to be ‘intended target,’ sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorist was shot in the hand while driving on U.S. Route 15-501 near Aberdeen, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Sheriff Ronnie Fields says his office is investigating the shooting that took place at about 4:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Pinebluff Lake Road.
Community complaints lead to narcotics arrest of Bladen County man
After receiving numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of drugs near Russ Street in Elizabethtown, the Bladen County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine were purchased from Robert Earl Griffin, 46, of Saint Pauls. Griffin was arrested, and is...
1 person shot, killed by Harnett County deputies
Harnett County deputies shot and killed someone who pointed a gun at them after reportedly having a mental-health crisis Monday.
myhorrynews.com
22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
2 dead after murder-suicide in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night on Gemini Drive in Darlington County, authorities said. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the two people as Kadejah McKay, 25, whose death was ruled a homicide, and Joshua Jeramiah Lee, 30, of Manning, whose death was ruled a suicide. […]
wpde.com
Woman mourns cousin killed in Darlington County apparent murder-suicide shooting
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man and a woman are dead Monday night following a situation on Gemini Drive off of East McIver Road just outside of Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Kadajah McKay, 25, was shot and her death has been ruled homicide, according to...
cbs17
Who stole this trailer in Fayetteville? Deputies looking for driver of this red Chevy truck
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago. Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday released an image of the red or burgundy Chevrolet S-10 that authorities believe was driven by the person who stole the trailer Dec. 19.
WMBF
Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to the Horry County coroner. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed to WMBF News that Emmanuel Melvin was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill along Highway 90, between Old Chesterfield and Andrew roads.
columbuscountynews.com
Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC
A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
cbs17
1 dead in New Year’s Day shooting in Robeson County; man charged with murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested...
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
whqr.org
The case against Jody Greene
Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
southarkansassun.com
Man Shoots Wife On Christmas Eve In North Carolina, Tells His Father It Was Suicide
Christopher Colbert has shot his wife to death on Christmas Eve in North Carolina. However, Colbert tells his father that his wife had committed suicide instead, says True Crime Daily. On Christmas Eve, Hampden Township Police reportedly received a call to perform a welfare check regarding a woman who was...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting near Aberdeen
The driver of a pickup truck was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pinebluff Lake Road outside of Aberdeen Monday. The man was driving on Pinebluff Lake Road near Highway 15-501 when the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. He continued driving and stopped his truck on 15-501 South at the intersection with Heflin Road.
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
NC men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina.
New Year's Eve fatal shooting leaves one man dead in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a suspect after they say the person killed another man who was trying to stop a fight on New Year's Eve. Police say an arrest warrant for murder is out for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Officers...
2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
cbs17
Police ID dead driver after wrecked car found upside down in creek in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found flipped over in a creek in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A Date
Debbie WolfePhoto by(Michael Futch/Fayetteville Observer) This case centers around Debbie Wolfe. Debbie was a nurse who vanished after leaving work one day in December of 1985. Just the day before — Christmas Day — Debbie was celebrating with her family. The next day, she was expected to show up for work at the hospital. Her family became very concerned when she never showed up. John and Jenny Wolfe — Debbie’s parents — went to her home to check on her. They were accompanied by a close friend named Kevin Gorton. Debbie lived in a remote cabin just outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
