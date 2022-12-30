ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Related
WRAL News

Community complaints lead to narcotics arrest of Bladen County man

After receiving numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of drugs near Russ Street in Elizabethtown, the Bladen County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine were purchased from Robert Earl Griffin, 46, of Saint Pauls. Griffin was arrested, and is...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
myhorrynews.com

22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says

A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC

A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting near Aberdeen

The driver of a pickup truck was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pinebluff Lake Road outside of Aberdeen Monday. The man was driving on Pinebluff Lake Road near Highway 15-501 when the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. He continued driving and stopped his truck on 15-501 South at the intersection with Heflin Road.
ABERDEEN, NC
WBTW News13

2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Still Unsolved

She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A Date

Debbie WolfePhoto by(Michael Futch/Fayetteville Observer) This case centers around Debbie Wolfe. Debbie was a nurse who vanished after leaving work one day in December of 1985. Just the day before — Christmas Day — Debbie was celebrating with her family. The next day, she was expected to show up for work at the hospital. Her family became very concerned when she never showed up. John and Jenny Wolfe — Debbie’s parents — went to her home to check on her. They were accompanied by a close friend named Kevin Gorton. Debbie lived in a remote cabin just outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

