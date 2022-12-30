ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

JFRD responding to church fire on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to Greater Israel United Church after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. STORY: JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town. According to fire fighters at the scene, crews responded at 7 a.m. to 6900 Main Street...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Meet Duval County’s baby New Year 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first baby of the year was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. Baptist Health’s first baby of 2023 was born at 3:11 a.m. Mom Kotteeswari and dad Srinivasan had a baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. The baby girl has a 6-year-old big...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club

The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Pedestrain involved crash on I-295 ends fatal

Jacksonville, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a passenger van was disabled in the left travel lane of Interstate 295 southbound after it crashed into the concrete barrier wall around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Top Deals of 2022: Paysafe headquarters

The financial technology firm linked to Fidelity National Financial Chairman Bill Foley plans to move to Jacksonville. When JAX Chamber announced in November it brokered a deal with global mobile and online payment provider Paysafe Ltd. to open its North American headquarters in Jacksonville, chamber CEO Daniel Davis said it would “bridge the London/Jacksonville divide.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evie M.

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Office Depot closing at Crossroads Square; Kids Empire is moving in

Office Depot is closing its store in the Crossroads Square shopping center in Southwest Jacksonville, and it appears that an indoor children’s playground, Kids Empire, will build-out in part of it. Crossroads Square is at 8102 Blanding Blvd., north of Interstate 295. Signs on the building say Office Depot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The outlook for residential real estate in 2023

In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy