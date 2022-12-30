Read full article on original website
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Painting and educating; Clay County-based artist focuses on Florida wildlifeLauren FoxFlorida State
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina pathEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Action News Jax
JFRD responding to church fire on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to Greater Israel United Church after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. According to fire fighters at the scene, crews responded at 7 a.m. to 6900 Main Street...
Florida couple reunites message in bottle with owner 39 years after it was thrown into St. John’s River
After stumbling upon a message in a bottle that was written back in the '80s, a Florida couple decided to set out and find who it belonged to.
First Coast News
Man found in front of Jacksonville home near Moncrief Road
Jacksonville police were called to the 1100 block of W. 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday for a person shot. A male in his 20's was found in front of a home.
Doughfee Donuts and Coffee coming to Jacksonville
The bakery will sell scratch-made, uniquely flavored donuts and drinks.
floridapolitics.com
Sam Brownback’s religious freedom group backs LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor
The candidate's opposition to hate speech drove the endorsement. LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is beginning the New Year with another endorsement in the Jacksonville mayoral race, and it’s one that speaks to her conservative credentials. The National Committee for Religious Freedom, chaired by former U.S. Sen. Sam Brownback, noted in...
Two housefires in Jacksonville started by fireworks on New Years Day, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires were started by fireworks early New Years Day, according to Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer. One of the fires was started when a firework went into the garage of a home and set the garage on fire. Another home caught on...
News4Jax.com
Meet Duval County’s baby New Year 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first baby of the year was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. Baptist Health’s first baby of 2023 was born at 3:11 a.m. Mom Kotteeswari and dad Srinivasan had a baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. The baby girl has a 6-year-old big...
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
JSO: Woman found dead in Jacksonville North Estates apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death with no foul play suspected near the Jacksonville North Estates area at 14200 Duval Rd. JSO reports that at around 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to 14200 Duval Rd. in reference to a well-being check. Upon arriving,...
Action News Jax
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
Action News Jax
Pedestrain involved crash on I-295 ends fatal
Jacksonville, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a passenger van was disabled in the left travel lane of Interstate 295 southbound after it crashed into the concrete barrier wall around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Top Deals of 2022: Paysafe headquarters
The financial technology firm linked to Fidelity National Financial Chairman Bill Foley plans to move to Jacksonville. When JAX Chamber announced in November it brokered a deal with global mobile and online payment provider Paysafe Ltd. to open its North American headquarters in Jacksonville, chamber CEO Daniel Davis said it would “bridge the London/Jacksonville divide.”
News4Jax.com
Fireworks blamed for two Jacksonville fires on New Year’s Eve; no injuries reported
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said fireworks caused at least two different fires in Jacksonville on Saturday night as people around the city celebrated the new year. JFRD said the fires started just before midnight on the Northside and in the Sans Pareil neighborhood between Kernan and...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path
Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Office Depot closing at Crossroads Square; Kids Empire is moving in
Office Depot is closing its store in the Crossroads Square shopping center in Southwest Jacksonville, and it appears that an indoor children’s playground, Kids Empire, will build-out in part of it. Crossroads Square is at 8102 Blanding Blvd., north of Interstate 295. Signs on the building say Office Depot...
First Coast News
'If we don’t do something about it, next year is going to be even higher': Homicides up in Jacksonville in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of criminal homicides in Jacksonville in 2022 was higher than in 2021. Anti-violence leaders in our area are reminding the community that it takes just one phone call to help lower crime. Looking back at the year, data from the Jacksonville Sheriff Office reports...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The outlook for residential real estate in 2023
In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
