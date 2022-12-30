ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MI

‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

By Amanda Porter, Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3En9eW_0jywAFgt00

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County.

Around 2:45 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to M-57/14 Mile Road at Lappley Avenue NE in Oakfield Township, west of Greenville, for a three-vehicle crash.

According to MSP, the crash happened as an eastbound Chevy Trailblazer was slowing to turn left onto Lappley Avenue NE.

“They were struck from behind by a tractor semi, which pushed the SUV into the path of a westbound ambulance and that’s the vehicle that struck them,” MSP Sgt. Casey Trucks said.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were declared dead at the scene. Their names were not released Friday.

The driver of the semi and the staff in the ambulance, which tipped over, sustained minor injuries. There were no patients in the ambulance, police said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luWk4_0jywAFgt00
    The scene following a crash that killed two people on M-57 west of Greenville on Dec. 30, 2022. (Michigan State Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDNP2_0jywAFgt00
    The scene following a crash that killed two people on M-57 west of Greenville on Dec. 30, 2022. (Michigan State Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpV82_0jywAFgt00
    Two people were killed in a Dec. 30, 2022, crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quMsI_0jywAFgt00
    Two people were killed in a Dec. 30, 2022, crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9Hzf_0jywAFgt00
    Two people were killed in a Dec. 30, 2022, crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8nJH_0jywAFgt00
    Two people were killed in a Dec. 30, 2022, crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.

M-57 was closed for about six hours while crews cleaned up and investigated. The road reopened around 8 p.m.

“I couldn’t tell you exact statistics,” Sgt. Trucks said. “But I can say that this road is a dangerous stretch.”

Melissa Smith has lived in Greenville for 18 years and close to M-57 for about 15 years. She said she has been in crashes on M-57 and has seen several others.

“We’ve had a couple people die since we’ve been here, right out here,” Smith said.

Smith said M-57 is referred to as “the death road.”

“M-57 is a very dangerous road because of the lack of just common sense, traffic concerns and the attitude of the drivers,” she said. “They put in those passing lanes and you can be going around 60, 55 (mph) in a long line of cars and you hit those lanes and people think, “Well, I’m going to pass those cause I want to go 65, 70, 75, even 80.'”

“When you’re going to turn left, the kids know not to turn their wheels so that it doesn’t get pushed. But honestly, the angle that someone could hit you from behind, you know, it could still push you into oncoming traffic. So I feel so bad for that family today that lost family,” she added.

She said she tries to avoid the stretch.

“My son, he’s starting driver’s ed next summer and he doesn’t even want to drive on 57. He wants to go around the sides, and I’m terrified of thinking of him, of going out there and in the dark,” she added.

As the number of people moving to the area increases, Smith believes more can be done to minimize the risk of crashes.

“I wish they would stop doing studies and take action,” Smith said. “Either patrol more officers and try and get these people to slow down, get the left turn signal lights on there. … Some of it you’re not going to be able to stop, but people just need to be reminded. You can’t be on each other’s bumpers.”

Michigan State Police urge drivers to watch their speed, not to drive distracted and to make sure there is enough distance between their car and the car in front.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 8

Karen Fuller
3d ago

all of 57 is dangerous... very little police presence and people going way too fast, using right turn lanes as passing lanes, tailgating, and passing unsafely. it's normal for people to b going 80-90mph. I had a lady pass me in a no passing zone while kids were waiting to cross at Ely at fulton schools.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman

A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94

A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
PARMA, MI
wkzo.com

Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy