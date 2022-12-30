Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Assault & Battery Charge at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman at MetroWest Medical center on multiple charges including assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to the hospital by hospital security on January 2 after 9 p.m. At 9:56 p.m., Framingham Police arrested Suzette Blake, 42, with no known...
2023 Means No Parking on Even Side of Framingham Streets
FRAMINGHAM – With a new year, means no parking on even side of the streets in the City of Framingham, anymore. 2023 is an odd year and thus parking is now only allowed on the odd side of the streets. The City’s odd-even parking enforcement remains in effect in...
Worcester man arrested for alleged double stabbing in package store parking lot
WORCESTER, Ma — A Worcester man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two men in a package store parking lot. According to Worcester police, officers were dispatched to McGovern’s Package Store parking lot on Millbury for a reported fight. After arriving just before 6:00 p.m., officers located two stabbing victims and administered medical aid.
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
3 injured in head-on crash involving RIPTA bus
Three people were injured in a head-on crash involving a RIPTA bus and pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.
NECN
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
whdh.com
Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night. According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility...
thisweekinworcester.com
19-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested for Carjacking
WORCESTER - Police responded to a Stafford Street on Sunday around 10:20 AM in response to a report of a man aggressively approaching drivers and asking for a ride. While on the way to the scene, officers received a report the man attempted to stab a driver and steal a vehicle. At the scene, a witness told police the man approached an individual in a parking lot, produced a knife, and demanded keys to their vehicle before fleeing toward Lakewood Street.
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says
ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
