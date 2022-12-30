ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Two People Stabbed Outside Liquor Store in Worcester; Man Arrested

Two people were injured Monday night in a double stabbing outside a liquor store in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say 42-year-old Edward King has been arrested following the violent incident in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store and is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and disorderly conduct.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
QUINCY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

19-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested for Carjacking

WORCESTER - Police responded to a Stafford Street on Sunday around 10:20 AM in response to a report of a man aggressively approaching drivers and asking for a ride. While on the way to the scene, officers received a report the man attempted to stab a driver and steal a vehicle. At the scene, a witness told police the man approached an individual in a parking lot, produced a knife, and demanded keys to their vehicle before fleeing toward Lakewood Street.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says

ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon. 
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop

A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. ​Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
BOSTON, MA
