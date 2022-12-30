Happy, happy new year to you and yours. The RoundTable hopes that 2023 brings health, happiness and kindness into all our lives this year. In this abridged holiday newsletter – we will be back in regular form on Jan. 3 – we first say, thank you. To you who supported the RoundTable with your membership, your donations and your readership in 2022, we are grateful. We cannot do this without you. And as we review the year, gratitude to our readers comes first.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO