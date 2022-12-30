ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ETHS grad Adam Langer talks about his recent book set in Evanston

Editor’s note: This is just one of our stories looking at and elevating Evanston authors and artists. Adam Langer is kind of from Evanston and kind of from Chicago. As a kid growing up in the Chicago area, he lived in Rogers Park, but he went to the Baker Demonstration School in Evanston before attending Evanston Township High School.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday holiday digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. Welcome to the second day of the rest of the new year. RoundTable photographer Joerg Metzner caught one of Evanston’s greatest assets, Lake Michigan, in a blue mood on a balmy New Year’s Day. Picturing Evanston shows us a Rothkoesque blue on blue as...
1-3-22 They do: From lab partners to life partners

Julia Freeman and Blaise Filippini met as juniors at Evanston Township High School, while they were both taking two of the same classes. But it was in Ms. Teresa Granito’s AP Biology where they ended up in the same lab study group and first started getting to know each other.
Picturing Evanston

A blue foggy evening and calm waters greeted the new year and the groups of people enjoying a walk along the lake on this almost balmy New Year’s Day. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest

Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Feel a need to stretch your legs after all those holiday meals? Take some inspiration from Evanstonian Steve Brunton, who covered 2,194 miles, the complete length of the Appalachian Trail, over eight months last year. It makes that 30 minutes on the treadmill easier to accomplish, doesn’t it?
Sunday’s holiday newsletter: reviews you can use

Happy, happy new year to you and yours. The RoundTable hopes that 2023 brings health, happiness and kindness into all our lives this year. In this abridged holiday newsletter – we will be back in regular form on Jan. 3 – we first say, thank you. To you who supported the RoundTable with your membership, your donations and your readership in 2022, we are grateful. We cannot do this without you. And as we review the year, gratitude to our readers comes first.
