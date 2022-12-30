Read full article on original website
Tippecanoe And Chapman Regional Sewer District Public Notice Of Monthly Board Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of the Tippecanoe and Chapman Regional Sewer District will hold their monthly board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in the Banquet Hall at the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., North Webster. The public is also invited...
Redevelopment Commission Discusses Next Steps For Proposed TIF
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission discussed their current standing on and next steps for the South Shore residential TIF and proposed Etna Green residential TIF at their Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting. TIF or tax increment financing districts allow tax revenues to be captured and used for a...
Jackson To Serve As Commissioners’ President For 2023
WARSAW — Brad Jackson will serve as Kosciusko County Commissioners’ president for 2023. The commissioners reorganized for the year in their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Kosciusko County Courthouse’s Old Courtroom. They also opted to make Bob Conley vice president. In other...
Timeline From The Past: Warsaw’s First Courthouse, Burket School Building
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Jan. 3, 1963 — The state fire marshal’s office has informed the Tippecanoe Valley School board that the Burket seventh and eighth grade school building has been condemned and must be closed at the end of the current school year — and will not reopen in the fall of 1963.
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Is Jan. 19
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s Free Community Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Catholic Church parking lot. The public is invited to this free meal, which will include goulash, garlic bread, corn, fruit and cookies in a carry-out container to take and eat in the comfort of home.
Sharon Ann Gongwer
Sharon Ann Gongwer, Goshen, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born April 14, 1938 . Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 3980 S. 600W, Mentone. Driver: Brandon E. Hoffman, 18, South CR 600W, Silver Lake. Hoffman was traveling north on South CR 600W when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a house and detached garage at 3980 S. 600W. Hoffman’s vehicle then continued between the house and garage, hitting a tree. Hoffman had blood coming from his nose/facial area and denied treatment at the scene. A passenger in Hoffman’s vehicle, Branson C. McBrier, 19, Mentone, had small cuts on his hand and was released by medics at the scene. Bernice D. Meadows, Mentone, was home at the time of the accident and was injured. She complained of left shoulder and right knee pain, and also believed her left wrist was possibly broken. She was taken to a local hospital by medics. Damage up to $50,000.
James C. Derry
James C. Derry, 79, Warsaw, Chapman Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home at Chapman Lake. Jim was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Harold and Mildred (Chapman) Derry. Jim (also known as “Jimbo” by family and friends) graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’62 and on Jan. 16, 1965, he married Nancy (Simmons) Derry. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2021, after 56 years of marriage.
Jeff L. Yoder — PENDING
Jeff L. Yoder, 82, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. Arrangements are currently pending at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Danny Neer — PENDING
Danny Neer, 73, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 300 block East Camp Mack Road, Milford. Officers investigated a report of an animal bite. 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Main Street, Atwood. Charlene K. Marshall reported the theft of...
Doris J. Sheffer
Doris J. Sheffer, 85, Donaldson, Catherine Kasper Life Center, died Jan. 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Doris was born Dec. 4, 1937. She married William G. “Bill” Sheffer on May 19, 1956. He preceded her in death. Doris is survived by her sons, Geoffrey...
Shelia J. Hoppus
Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992, she married Michael Hoppus. He preceded her in death. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, Ligonier, Brenda (Dan) Becker, Goshen,...
Woodlawn Hospital Welcomes First Baby In Fulton County
ROCHESTER — Sorin Kai Neal was welcomed as the first baby born in Fulton County at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Neal was born on Jan. 1 to Damien Matthew Neal and Madeline Martinez. Local businesses donated gifts to welcome the New Year’s baby. Donations were received from Webb’s Pharmacy, First...
Juanita Mae Hall
Juanita Mae Hall, 87, rural Columbia City, died at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born May 22, 1935. On June 19, 1954, she married Lloyd L. Hall. He preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Steven B....
Martha Jean Bousman
Martha J. “Marti” Bousman, 76, died at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Oct. 13, 1946. She married James “Jim” Bousman on Dec. 31, 1989. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth...
William E. ‘Bill’ Young
William E. “Bill” Young, 82, Leesburg, died Dec. 31, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Bill is survived by two stepsons, Bob and John Ottinger. He was preceded by his wife Margaret Young. Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse, is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis A. Wise
Dennis A. Wise, 78, North Liberty, died 2:22 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Jan. 27, 1944. On June 14, 1969, he married Lynne (Strycker) Wise. Surviving are his wife, Lynne, North Liberty; daughters, Patti (Paul) Bailey, Wakarusa and Denise Auer, Warsaw; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Rieth Rohrer...
Mike K. Mercer
Michael (Mike) K. Mercer, 82, Plymouth died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth. Mike was born on March 17, 1940. Mike is survived by his sister; Marilee Mercer-Wead of Wilmette, Ill. Palmer Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Aidan C. Ouimet
Aidan C. Ouimet, 4, Goshen, died Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2022 at his residence. Aidan was born on Aug. 4, 2018. Survivors include his parents Justin and Erica (Garl) Ouimet, Goshen; three siblings: Elaine, Andrew, and Asher Ouimet; maternal grandparents: Paula (Mike) Haile of Nappanee and Dave (Sue) Garl of Bremen; paternal grandparents: Randy (Debbie) Ouimet of Goshen and Roxane Ouimet of Nappanee; and his maternal great-grandparents, Harley and Betty Garl of Nappanee.
