Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 3980 S. 600W, Mentone. Driver: Brandon E. Hoffman, 18, South CR 600W, Silver Lake. Hoffman was traveling north on South CR 600W when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a house and detached garage at 3980 S. 600W. Hoffman’s vehicle then continued between the house and garage, hitting a tree. Hoffman had blood coming from his nose/facial area and denied treatment at the scene. A passenger in Hoffman’s vehicle, Branson C. McBrier, 19, Mentone, had small cuts on his hand and was released by medics at the scene. Bernice D. Meadows, Mentone, was home at the time of the accident and was injured. She complained of left shoulder and right knee pain, and also believed her left wrist was possibly broken. She was taken to a local hospital by medics. Damage up to $50,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO