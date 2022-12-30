ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IN

inkfreenews.com

Redevelopment Commission Discusses Next Steps For Proposed TIF

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission discussed their current standing on and next steps for the South Shore residential TIF and proposed Etna Green residential TIF at their Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting. TIF or tax increment financing districts allow tax revenues to be captured and used for a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jackson To Serve As Commissioners’ President For 2023

WARSAW — Brad Jackson will serve as Kosciusko County Commissioners’ president for 2023. The commissioners reorganized for the year in their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Kosciusko County Courthouse’s Old Courtroom. They also opted to make Bob Conley vice president. In other...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Warsaw’s First Courthouse, Burket School Building

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Jan. 3, 1963 — The state fire marshal’s office has informed the Tippecanoe Valley School board that the Burket seventh and eighth grade school building has been condemned and must be closed at the end of the current school year — and will not reopen in the fall of 1963.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Is Jan. 19

PIERCETON — Pierceton’s Free Community Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Catholic Church parking lot. The public is invited to this free meal, which will include goulash, garlic bread, corn, fruit and cookies in a carry-out container to take and eat in the comfort of home.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sharon Ann Gongwer

Sharon Ann Gongwer, Goshen, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born April 14, 1938 . Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 3980 S. 600W, Mentone. Driver: Brandon E. Hoffman, 18, South CR 600W, Silver Lake. Hoffman was traveling north on South CR 600W when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a house and detached garage at 3980 S. 600W. Hoffman’s vehicle then continued between the house and garage, hitting a tree. Hoffman had blood coming from his nose/facial area and denied treatment at the scene. A passenger in Hoffman’s vehicle, Branson C. McBrier, 19, Mentone, had small cuts on his hand and was released by medics at the scene. Bernice D. Meadows, Mentone, was home at the time of the accident and was injured. She complained of left shoulder and right knee pain, and also believed her left wrist was possibly broken. She was taken to a local hospital by medics. Damage up to $50,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

James C. Derry

James C. Derry, 79, Warsaw, Chapman Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home at Chapman Lake. Jim was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Harold and Mildred (Chapman) Derry. Jim (also known as “Jimbo” by family and friends) graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’62 and on Jan. 16, 1965, he married Nancy (Simmons) Derry. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2021, after 56 years of marriage.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jeff L. Yoder — PENDING

Jeff L. Yoder, 82, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. Arrangements are currently pending at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Danny Neer — PENDING

Danny Neer, 73, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 300 block East Camp Mack Road, Milford. Officers investigated a report of an animal bite. 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Main Street, Atwood. Charlene K. Marshall reported the theft of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Doris J. Sheffer

Doris J. Sheffer, 85, Donaldson, Catherine Kasper Life Center, died Jan. 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Doris was born Dec. 4, 1937. She married William G. “Bill” Sheffer on May 19, 1956. He preceded her in death. Doris is survived by her sons, Geoffrey...
DONALDSON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shelia J. Hoppus

Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992, she married Michael Hoppus. He preceded her in death. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, Ligonier, Brenda (Dan) Becker, Goshen,...
AUBURN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woodlawn Hospital Welcomes First Baby In Fulton County

ROCHESTER — Sorin Kai Neal was welcomed as the first baby born in Fulton County at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Neal was born on Jan. 1 to Damien Matthew Neal and Madeline Martinez. Local businesses donated gifts to welcome the New Year’s baby. Donations were received from Webb’s Pharmacy, First...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Juanita Mae Hall

Juanita Mae Hall, 87, rural Columbia City, died at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born May 22, 1935. On June 19, 1954, she married Lloyd L. Hall. He preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Steven B....
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Martha Jean Bousman

Martha J. “Marti” Bousman, 76, died at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Oct. 13, 1946. She married James “Jim” Bousman on Dec. 31, 1989. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

William E. ‘Bill’ Young

William E. “Bill” Young, 82, Leesburg, died Dec. 31, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Bill is survived by two stepsons, Bob and John Ottinger. He was preceded by his wife Margaret Young. Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse, is in charge of arrangements.
LEESBURG, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis A. Wise

Dennis A. Wise, 78, North Liberty, died 2:22 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Jan. 27, 1944. On June 14, 1969, he married Lynne (Strycker) Wise. Surviving are his wife, Lynne, North Liberty; daughters, Patti (Paul) Bailey, Wakarusa and Denise Auer, Warsaw; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Rieth Rohrer...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mike K. Mercer

Michael (Mike) K. Mercer, 82, Plymouth died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth. Mike was born on March 17, 1940. Mike is survived by his sister; Marilee Mercer-Wead of Wilmette, Ill. Palmer Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Aidan C. Ouimet

Aidan C. Ouimet, 4, Goshen, died Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2022 at his residence. Aidan was born on Aug. 4, 2018. Survivors include his parents Justin and Erica (Garl) Ouimet, Goshen; three siblings: Elaine, Andrew, and Asher Ouimet; maternal grandparents: Paula (Mike) Haile of Nappanee and Dave (Sue) Garl of Bremen; paternal grandparents: Randy (Debbie) Ouimet of Goshen and Roxane Ouimet of Nappanee; and his maternal great-grandparents, Harley and Betty Garl of Nappanee.
GOSHEN, IN

