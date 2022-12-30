Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Ten houses move during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale and 10 residential sales.
magnoliareporter.com
Heavy rain greets the new year in South Arkansas
A powerful storm system dumped rain and caused scattered power outages in Columbia County on Monday night and early Tuesday. Two separate flash flood warnings were issued for different sections of the county – the western third and the southeast corner with corresponding warnings for adjoining counties and parishes.
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: December -- Albemarle grant ... Waldo death ... Harris pleas
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to the big stories in December 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. December 1. December...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,399. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases down slightly in area
COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather forecast in Magnolia on Monday
A significant severe weather event is expected on Monday across the South Arkansas area. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said there is potential for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding across the area. A few of the tornadoes may be strong and there is potential for widespread damaging...
magnoliareporter.com
New Columbia County officials sworn into office
New and returning public officials took their oaths of office early Sunday during a ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge David Talley presided over the ceremony, administering oaths of office to new county and municipal officials. “This is probably one of the best things that a circuit...
magnoliareporter.com
Harvest Food Bank making Waldo stop on January 11
Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire Station. The mobile pantry will be a "drive-through" distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into...
magnoliareporter.com
Springhill hospital among North Louisiana sites receiving federal grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities. The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
magnoliareporter.com
Tornado watch in effect for Columbia County area through Monday night
Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The watch area includes 45 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, and the border area regions of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. magnoliareporter.com will launch its Storm Watch Party at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook...
magnoliareporter.com
Western Columbia County under flash flood warning
Portions of the Magnolia area are under a flash flood warning. The warned area includes western Columbia County and south-central Lafayette County. At 7:55 p.m. Monday, law enforcement has reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Arkansas Highway 53 across Walker Creek in southeastern Lafayette County has been closed due to flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
magnoliareporter.com
HUD grants $255,750 to City of Haynesville
The Haynesville, LA, Housing Authority has received a $255,750 grant to hire a service coordinator. The grant was one of 111 similar awards made by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Service coordinators will assess the needs of residents of conventional public housing in addition to coordinating available resources in the community.
magnoliareporter.com
Three murder suspects on Thursday's court docket
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County may be in middle of Monday's severe weather
Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night. Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the...
Comments / 0