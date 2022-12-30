NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year. A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx. Friends and family gathered Monday to remember Sergio Garcia, better known as "Bido," releasing balloons at a vigil. Many there played basketball with Garcia in the Dominican Republic and in the city, where they became more like family."He was like a brother to me. He was like an older brother, you know, always joking around," friend Rodolfo Peguero said."A really good father and really nice person,"...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO