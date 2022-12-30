Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Related
Winter outlook 2023: How much snow is expected to fall in NYC? Forecasters weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island has seen little snow since the start of this winter season, with with National Weather Service’s Central Park and John F. Kennedy climate stations only registering trace levels of the white stuff, according to the agency. But just how much snow can New York City expect in the coming months?
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
thesciencesurvey.com
The End of the Line – Say Goodbye to New York City’s Iconic Yellow MetroCards
Rushing down the avenue past slow walkers, one hears the honking of cars and sees the city lights fade in the background. The smell of the subway is prominent, getting stronger as the station gets closer. Your adrenaline is high; the train is arriving in a minute. There is a...
Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
Man stabbed near Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebration
A man was stabbed near Times Square on Saturday ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration, according to police. The man was reportedly stabbed around 11 a.m. as police and municipal workers were already setting up barricades for the celebration.
stupiddope.com
The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
Boy born in Brooklyn is NYC hospital system’s first baby of 2023
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Kings County takes the crown with the first birth of 2023 in New York City’s public hospital system, as a baby boy was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight. Kingsley Mei entered the world at midnight at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in Sheepshead Bay, weighing at […]
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
Coming soon in 2023: New Staten Island restaurants due to open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s no shortage of restaurants on Staten Island. Rolling into the New Year, Staten Island’s estimated 500,000 residents have 1,035 licensed eateries from which to choose. And a few more are on their way. Also, at the moment, according to the State Liquor...
Drivers beware: MTA bus-mounted cameras officially issuing tickets on Staten Island as of Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s newest automated enforcement cameras are officially in effect. As of Friday, the new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will begin issuing tickets to drivers illegally using city bus lanes or blocking bus stops. The cameras capture license...
New York Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Hudson Valley
Breaking News: A suspicious Thursday morning death in the Hudson Valley is under investigation. A man was found dead in Rockland County early Thursday morning. First responders rushed to Johnson Street, just off North Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley, New York around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. A large...
Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023
NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year. A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx. Friends and family gathered Monday to remember Sergio Garcia, better known as "Bido," releasing balloons at a vigil. Many there played basketball with Garcia in the Dominican Republic and in the city, where they became more like family."He was like a brother to me. He was like an older brother, you know, always joking around," friend Rodolfo Peguero said."A really good father and really nice person,"...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
Chocolate Maker Hershey Sued By NY Man Alleging 'Serious Health Risk'
A New York man is suing chocolate maker Hershey, alleging that the company’s dark chocolate products contain harmful levels of metals, the New York Post reports. In a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Nassau County resident Christopher Lazazzar…
Comments / 0