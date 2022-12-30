ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bring Me The News

22-year-old shot while selling shoes near Richfield park

A 22-year-old man is being cared for in a hospital after he was shot in the stomach while attempting to sell a shoes near a Richfield park. According to Richfield police, the shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday near Donaldson Park, located at 7434 Humboldt Ave. S. The 22-year-old shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle.
RICHFIELD, MN
newyorkbeacon.com

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Who Kicked, Kneed Black Veteran In the Face During George Floyd Protest Leaving Him with a Fractured Eye Charged with Assault [Video]

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has charged a former Minneapolis police officer with violating a Black man’s civil rights during the 2020 summer of civil unrest. The state’s top attorney, Attorney General Keith Ellison, alleges the cop used unnecessary and excessive force when detaining a suspect, even though the man surrendered to them after he shot at other officers in self-defense during a riot following George Floyd‘s murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested in Maple Grove after several pursuits

(FOX 9) - A suspect that police believe was involved in the theft of a vehicle was apprehended in Maple Grove Sunday after a chase from police that spanned multiple phases. At around 8:52 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers observed a vehicle that previously fled from officers earlier in the day in the vicinity of Brooklyn Blvd and Hampshire Ave North.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Man found suffering from gunshot inside vehicle, later dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspectPolice said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital. The shooting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nordstrom employee shares experience during MOA shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Nordstrom employee at the Mall of America is sharing his experience inside the store during last month's shooting."I hear pop-pop-pop-pop-pop, and I thought to myself, 'that's gunfire,'" said Kene Maxie, who works beauty, cosmetics and fragrances.Maxie judged the shots to be about 80 yards from where he was. He quickly was thinking about more than himself.RELATED: Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents"This woman came into my sphere in complete panic, and I explained as I'm down there, 'Get down! Get down!'" Maxie said.Maxie and the stranger ran out of the store,...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after wrong-way crash

HILTON, Minn. – A driver who was fleeing Minnesota state troopers on foot after getting into a wrong-way crash in the east metro was stunned twice by a Taser before being taken down.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 36 near Hilton Trail, by the city of Pine Springs. The driver fled on foot after the crash, and was stunned twice before being arrested.The state patrol says the suspect "showed suspected signs of impairment." They were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not released.It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash, but the state patrol says all injuries were non-life threatening.
PINE SPRINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police confiscate record amount of illegal guns, homicides down 17%

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police officers have confiscated the most illegal guns ever off city streets.Chief of Police Brian O'Hara says about 1,100 guns were recovered in 2022--that's the equal vent of three guns a night.Reg Chapman sat down with the chief to see what's working and plans to keep the city safe over the New Year's weekend.Despite being down several hundred officers, Minneapolis police have taken a big step towards making the city safer."It's an astronomical amount of guns--basically 1,100 firearms taken off the street from people who should hot have them," said O'Hara.MPD reports a 5.3% increase in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary

A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
WASECA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspect

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they've apprehended someone in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the vicinity of Hennepin Healthcare Friday evening.According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. A man in his 20s was sitting in a running car in the parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South.He was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, and died at the scene. He has since been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 26-year-old Jeremy Demond Ellis, of Plymouth. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.Late Saturday, police said they'd taken a 28-year-old man into custody on probable cause murder.The investigation is ongoing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Four teens arrested after stolen car chase in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Four teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 16 were taken into custody after they fled from police in a stolen car on Friday evening.Cottage Grove police say they took a report a stolen car around 6:30 p.m. They found the car just over an hour later, with four teens inside.When officers tried to pull the car over, it fled, eventually crashing at Jamaica Street and Military Avenue. The teenagers fled on foot, but were arrested. The first was taken into custody within a few minutes, and the other was found with the help of a state patrol helicopter.The last two were found hiding in a porta potty off of Jeffrey Avenue and 62nd Street.Officers did issue a Code Red message to residents near the area, but it was cleared around 9 p.m.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

