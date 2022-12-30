Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
2 juveniles transported from single-vehicle crash Sunday
A boy and girl from Galena were transported from the scene after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural Galena. According to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on West Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena.
KWQC
1 injured in Rock Island shooting, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured after being shot Monday night, police said. The Rock Island police responded to a report of a person shot around 7:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of 12th Avenue, according to a media release. Police found a 33-year-old man with a...
KWQC
2 juveniles injured after crash in Galena
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to a press release. The sheriff’s office received a report of the crash at 11:31 a.m. on W Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena. Deputies on scene moved a female juvenile from the vehicle and transported her and a male juvenile for treatment of their injuries at an area hospital, officials said.
KWQC
Two vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A crash on Eastern Avenue has blocked traffic from 29th to 31st Streets in Davenport. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Davenport Police and EMS are on scene assisting. A TV6 crew is on scene and will bring you updates.
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect arrested for 2020 Rock Island murder
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service took 23- year old Darvion J. Lard into custody in the 3400 block of 44th Avenue in Moline, on an. outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant, according to a release from the Rock Island Police Department. This warrant stems...
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police respond to report of robbery and gunfire
Police responded to a call of a man who had been robbed and suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. On Monday, January 2 at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of 12th Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man who said he was the victim of an attempted robbery. The victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg, and he was transported to UnityPoint Trinity hospital for treatment. The Rock Island Police Department reported they received no other calls of shots fired in the area. No other injuries or damaged property was located. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
ourquadcities.com
Street closes for a week for construction
Lucas Street in Muscatine will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting January 3, 2023, according to a news release. The closure is expected to last about one week. Needham Excavating has requested the street closure to install sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, the release says.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Leclaire
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire Fire crews responded to a structure fire Saturday. Scott Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an occupant who said the chimney of a house was on fire and other calls saying that the west side of the house was also on fire, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect rammed squad car with stolen truck, police allege
A 27-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he rammed a squad car while he was driving a stolen truck. Travis Randall faces felony charges of first-degree theft and assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon; and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol – first offense, court records say.
Two arrested on drug, weapons charges
Two Sterling residents are behind bars today on several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. Sterling police officers arrested Joel M Moore, age 35 of Sterling, on January 2nd at about 12:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street in Sterling for unlawful possession of […]
KWQC
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter. Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Quad City Kwanzaa celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and...
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
Pour for a Cause to aid Sgt. Lind
Quad City residents have another opportunity coming up this month to show their support for East Moline police officer William Lind. Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Moline will donate 10% of their bar sales on Wednesday, January 18 to Sgt. Lind and his family during Pour for a Cause as the officer continues his recovery […]
KWQC
Trapped owl rescued from lagoon at Vander Veer Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters saved a wounded owl from the frozen lagoon at Vander Veer Park on Monday, a rescue that couldn’t have happened without the help of Davenport residents. The owl was found dangling from a fishing line on an island in the lagoon, said Jojo Fernandez,...
ourquadcities.com
Four transported after I-80 crash
Four people were injured Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 2:15 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a single-vehicle accident in the area of Mile Marker 302 on I-80 East. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded.
KWQC
Main break causes Grilled Cheese Bar to temporarily close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break in Davenport has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced...
WIFR
Rock Falls woman dies in Ogle County accident on New Year’s Day, another injured
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman is dead after her car collided with another on Route 2 on New Year’s Day. At about 7:15 this morning in the 6000 block of Route 2 between Byron and Oregon. Laurie Griggs, 48, from Rock Falls was driving her 2009 Nissan Altima when it collided with driver Terry Pearse, 62, from Polo who was driving his 2016 Toyota Prius.
