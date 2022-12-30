Those McDonalds were always so ridiculously expensive compared to a normal location, and usually accepted no coupons or had any deals. The Taste of NY concept is gonna backfire though, if NY is charging crazy rent in there then no local joint is going to want to be there either.
they're putting a fast food joint that's closed on Sundays at the rest stops? makes sense no one is ever traveling around on a Sunday
While McDonald's can go, the replacement rest stops are a disaster. One third the size of the current ones, with only 7 toilets. No room to walk, one two restaurants are Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. Millions of NYS Taxpayer dollars wasted. So what will replace the McDonald's? How soon will they open? Considering half the rest stops are closed already this is really poor planning by the Governor and vendors.
Related
Every McDonald’s Restaurant on New York Thruway To Close
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
New CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group, nation’s largest Burger King franchisee, dies
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
New York’s gas tax holiday is over
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
Gas prices go down as NY tax break ends: What’s next?
16-year-old girl stabbed in fight of over 100 people at Syracuse gas station, police say
Year In Review: #4 The 15 ‘Most Dangerous’ Places To Live in New York State
9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
Year In Review: #6 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
Drugged driver gets 2 to 4 in prison for death of CNY businessman on busy thoroughfare
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 39