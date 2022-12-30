Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Still no clarity on Jackson's return after Ravens' loss
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back.
Seahawks unexpectedly reach Week 18 with chance at playoffs
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The idea that the Seattle Seahawks would go into Week 18 with a chance at the playoffs seemed ludicrous back during training camp. At that point, the Seahawks were expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season.
Analysis: Jerry Rosburg is one call Broncos GM got right
DENVER (AP) — Just about all of the biggest moves by Denver Broncos general manager George Paton backfired in 2022. Russell Wilson is the odds-on favorite for 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, according to Sportsbetting.ag following the worst season of his career, one that includes 13 TD throws in 13 starts and a career-high 53 sacks.
Late-season winning streak is meaningful for Saints' Allen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sights of defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrating multiple sacks and Marshon Lattimore trotting triumphantly into the end zone with the ball in his hands were reminiscent of playoff seasons in the New Orleans Saints' recent past. The Saints seem to have recaptured the ability...
Purdy steps up for 49ers in first comeback attempt
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy passed his latest test and now has the San Francisco 49ers in position for a possible playoff bye. On a day when San Francisco's usually stellar defense struggled against a backup quarterback, Purdy showed he can thrive just as much when coming from behind as he has playing with a lead.
Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he tried to express what it was like watching friend and former college teammate Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated back to life on the football field.
Clemson defensive lineman Bresee declares for NFL draft
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is heading to the NFL. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound third-year starter said Monday on social media he was entering the draft, saying it was a lifelong dream of his to play in the NFL.
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
