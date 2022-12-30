Read full article on original website
Tracy Whisenand
4d ago
They don't know how to drive in snow and slick conditions and possibly did not have adequate tires for smow. I've seen many people drive too fast for the conditions,including where I live.
More snow this week, but much larger storm potentially ahead for Colorado
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that single-digit snow totals will continue to fall across much of Colorado's mountainous region over the next day. While additional rounds of light snow may continue to fall in parts of Colorado during several days this week, a larger storm could be on the horizon.
Another cold night, with some slick streets and sidewalks for the Denver area
Colorado will be in between storm systems for the next two days. We'll see more mountain snow late Thursday, but Denver will stay dry.
Heavy Snow to Unfold in Upper Midwest and Northern Plains in First Week of January; Motorists to Expect Slowed Travel
The latest weather forecast warned that the weather in portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest could expect heavy snow and rain. Residents and nearby communities should stay updated with the weather, especially since the winter storm could cause significant travel disruptions and slowed commutes. The early week of...
Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area
After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
Travel alert: CDOT warns of hazardous road conditions
With snow expected and frigid temperatures, CDOT has put out a press release warning holiday travelers of how to stay safe on the roads.
Weather Forecast: Unseasonable Warmth To Unfold in Northeast Until Midweek; Massachusetts, Philadelphia Could Set New Warm Records
The latest weather forecast showed unseasonable warm weather could unfold in the Northeast starting Tuesday. The first week of January would be warmer after the cold weather that occurred last year due to a major winter storm. In the recent forecast, the blast brought cold air to portions of the...
Several Colorado mountains under dangerous avalanche warnings
Experts urge skiers and snowboarders to avoid the backcountry while so many parts of the state are experiencing avalanche warnings on this long holiday weekend.
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
Denver weather: Winter advisory warns of 2-6 inches Monday
More snow is coming to the metro Denver area as soon as Sunday night, and will bring up to six inches by Monday evening, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory kicks in at 7 p.m. Sunday evening and lasts until 8 p.m. Monday.
See how much snow fell in your Colorado city
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.
Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast
We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell Jan. 1-2 around the state
Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Sunday night and Monday morning. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 0.9 inches of new snow. Here are some snow totals from around the state:. Mount Zirkel, 23 inches. Cameron Pass, 19...
I live in Colorado and love the snow. I think these 3 states are the best for winter adventures, from dog sledding to wildlife safaris.
From fat tire biking in Wyoming to riding a winter train past Alaska's snowy mountains, here are some of my favorite places to visit in the winter.
Snowmobiler, skier killed in New Year's Eve avalanches
COOKE CITY, Montana (AP)—Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet. The buried rider, who was covered in...
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
Colorado license plates used to tell you where the driver came from. What happened?
When Mark Hauer lived in Colorado in the 1970s, you could tell which county a car was from, just by checking out its license plate. That’s because plates all started with a two-letter code based on the county it was registered in. “It was always kind of a pride...
Comments / 4