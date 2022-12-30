MBTA removes several Orange Line train cars from service after electrical issue discovered

Read full article on original website
East Boston neighbors say 20+ cars keyed on same street
BOSTON — Neighbors in East Boston say at least 20 cars were keyed on the same street where vehicles were vandalized less than a month ago. People who live on Bremen Street told Boston 25 News they were outraged to see how many cars were keyed this time. It...
‘Heck of a catch!’: Man tried to board plane at Logan Airport with bag full of contraband, TSA says
BOSTON — A passenger at Logan Airport was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents after being caught with a bag full of contraband. The passenger was attempting to board a plane when agents flagged their bag and found a flare, three throwing knives, a torch lighter, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet, according to TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez.
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
Man stabbed outside Market Basket during parking space argument
A man was stabbed in a Market Basket parking lot Monday over an argument about a parking space, Chelsea police say. According to Chelsea Police Chief Kieth Houghton, the stabbing victim was transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Before he was transported to the hospital,...
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
Worcester man arrested for alleged double stabbing in package store parking lot
WORCESTER, Ma — A Worcester man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two men in a package store parking lot. According to Worcester police, officers were dispatched to McGovern’s Package Store parking lot on Millbury for a reported fight. After arriving just before 6:00 p.m., officers located two stabbing victims and administered medical aid.
Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating
BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night. According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility...
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93
STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
