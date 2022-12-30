Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man Updates Fans on Its New Control Devil
Chainsaw Man has offered fans an update on the new Control Devil with the newest chapter of the series! When Part 1 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series came to an end a couple of years ago, it came with the reveal that while Denji had helped to defeat Makima in a surprising new way, she was replaced by a young new Control Devil that he was now tasked with keeping an eye on. But with Part 2's chapters released thus far, fans have not been able to see how Denji's life with this new devil has been shaking out.
New Star Wars Game Teased With Huge Promise
A new and upcoming Star Wars game has been teased with a seemingly huge promise. Back on January 13, 2021, publisher Ubisoft and its developer Massive Entertainment -- the developer behind The Division series and the developer working on the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora -- announced a new and untitled Star Wars game. We know next to nothing about the game other than that it will use Massive Entertainment's property engine, Snowdrop, and that it's being held by Julian Gerighty, the creative director most recently responsible for The Division 2 and The Crew. And it's Gerighty that has shared the new tease.
Pokemon Cosplay Shows Off the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia
Pokemon recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary by bringing back some of the biggest names from the anime's past for new battles over the course of Pokemon Journeys, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of why Cynthia's such a heavy hitter as the Sinnoh League Champion! As part of the 25th Anniversary anime series, Pokemon Journeys saw Ash Ketchum taking on some big names from his past, and that meant that fans got to see some of the battles that they have been asking to see for a very long time through the years of the anime franchise's releases thus far.
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Yellowstone Star Reveals How Show's First LGBTQ+ Scene Was Added to Season 5
While Paramount Network's Yellowstone has plenty of memorable moments, there's one from Season 5 that, for many, stands out. The season's seventh episode, "The Dream is Not Me", saw the series' first LGBTQ+ kiss when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) assistant Clara Brewer (Lilli Kay) is seen making out with someone while sitting behind John and Summer (Piper Perabo) at the county fair. The moment got quite a bit of attention from viewers who quickly noted that it meant there were "lesbians on the ranch" but according to Kay, the moment happened out of logistical convenience — and no one really expected it to be that big of a deal.
DC Has Revealed A Whole New Version of the Batman Universe
DC has revealed a new version of the Batman Universe... one that doesn't have any trace of Batman in it!. The main Batman comic series by writer Chip Zdarsky revealed a game-changing storyline called "Failsafe" in 2022. That story arc served as a sequel to the classic Justice League story "Tower of Babel" by revealing that Batman had built a contingency against himself – an unstoppable robot called Failsafe, that was built to take down Batman if he ever got out of control. In the end, after a globe-spanning battle and every chess move possible, Batman lost the fight to Failsafe and was seemingly disintegrated by the mechanical menace.
Delayed Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released Out of Nowhere
A Nintendo Switch game that was originally supposed to release all the way back in August 2022 has now arrived on the platform out of nowhere. In recent weeks, it hasn't been uncommon to see new titles stealth launch on Switch. While many of these games rolled out before the arrival of Christmas, though, it seems that one publisher wanted to save its surprise release until the beginning of the new year.
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
Oregairu Anime Teases 10th Anniversary Project
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's anime and original light novel series runs might have ended a couple of years ago, but the franchise is about to come roaring back with a special celebration of the anime adaptation's 10th Anniversary! Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original light novel franchise, My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected, ended its run back in 2020 with the anime's final season airing a year later, but now the anime is about to live all over again with this upcoming celebration how far the anime's come through the years since its initial debut.
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
Hitman 3 Overhaul Gives Players 2 Free Games
Hitman 3 creator IO Interactive is "drastically simplifying" the way Hitman games are sold, and for some, that means you may have two free games coming your way. Hitman 3 is being renamed Hitman World of Assassination to mirror the name of the Hitman trilogy consisting of Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3, and buying this new World of Assassination product will net you all three games at once. For those who already own Hitman 3, you'll be getting a free upgrade to the new version of the game which means you'll get Hitman and Hitman 2 at no cost, too.
Wizards of the Coast Reportedly Cancels Five Video Game Projects
Wizards of the Coast has reportedly cancelled a number of upcoming video game projects. Bloomberg reports that the Hasbro subsidiary has cancelled five video game projects as part of an internal shift in strategy. Wizards of the Coast provided a statement to Bloomberg stating that while the Hasbro gaming branch is still committed to using digital games, it has "made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways." Wizards of the Coast had opened several new development studios for video games in recent years, along with strategic purchases of existing publishers like Tuque Games.
Netflix Is Finally Streaming One of Anime's Best Rom-Coms
It seems the stars have aligned at Netflix, anime fans. The platform is kicking off the new year right with one of its biggest gets. After all, the service just licensed one of anime's best rom-com to date, and Kimi ni Todoke is just the right series for fans new and old to binge this January.
Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Why They Waited So Long to Bring Back Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a major new arc filling in some of the gaps leading into the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and while fans wait on seeing more of Black Frieza in action, the artist behind the manga has opened up about while it took two years for the manga to bring the villain back to the series despite all those months of teasing. It was a huge cliffhanger that brought the Granolah the Survivor arc to an end when it was revealed that Frieza had become the new strongest warrior in the universe with a god powered new form.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Exited Series Because of Very Personal Conflict With HBO
When House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik exited the series right after the first couple of episodes aired, it was a major surprise to fans, cast, and crew alike. Sapochnik's departure only became much more of a looming question as House of the Dragon's viewership and popularity continued to skyrocket over the course of Season 1 – especially after all the backlash that Sapochnik had received while directing Game of Thrones' final episodes. Now, we're finally getting some of the "personal" details about what happened there...
HBO Max Guts Another Classic Animated Series
It looks like HBO Max is at it again. Earlier this week, headlines about the service hit social media after fans learned HBO removed a hefty number of Looney Tunes episodes from its catalog. Now, a new update about the purge has come to light, and it turns out another classic animated series was gutted with Looney Tunes.
