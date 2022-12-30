ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Caleb Martin A Game-Time Decision Tonight Against Denver Nuggets

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin is listed as a game-time decision tonight against the Denver Nuggets.

Martin was already dealing with a sore ankle but now has a strained quad.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Ball Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +4

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games. For the Heat, Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee), Nikola Jovic (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Nuggets, Jeff Green (hand) and Collin Gillespie (leg) are out, Bruce Brown (ankle) and Aaron Gorden (shoulder) and Jamal Murray (knee) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

NUGGETS

F Michael Porter Jr

F Zeke Nnaji

C Nikola Jokic

G Jamal Murray

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro: "Tyler's playmaking was really important. He had probably four or five shots in his wheelhouse that bounced around all over the rim and didn't go down. I was as shocked as he was on some of those. So he made the adjustments and made some really plays to set up other guys. That's part of his continuing evolution as an offensive playmaker that is not just scoring but it's what ever best shot we can generate for the team."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler explains where his defensive tenacity came from. CLICK HERE

Why is Tyler Herro so good in the clutch? CLICK HERE

LeBron James unsure how many years he will play. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Growing As A Vocal Leader

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has made great strides in just about every facet this season. He is averaging a career-high 21.2 points and excelling as a mid-range shooter and facilitator. But the area Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is perhaps most impressed with is Adebayo's improvement as a vocal leader.
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Making His Mark On Defensive End

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has scored in double-figures the past two games. While the Heat are content with his improved scoring, Oladipo has maintained his commitment to defense. In the last two games, he's also averaged two steals and played a role in the Heat's strong defense. Oladipo said...
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy