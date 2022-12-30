From Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn moment to Nicole Kidman’s micro-miniskirt, 2022 was filled with celebrity style moments we won’t soon forget .

But while most of us aren’t adding archival dresses and barely-there Miu Miu to our carts every day, this year was an equally stylish one for Page Six readers.

From shopping for Kardashian-loved haircare to turning Oprah’s “Favorite Things” into new personal favorites, our readers stocked up on a slew of celebrity-loved products over the past 12 months.

So whether you’re looking for stretchy-yet-professional pants or a dewy moisturizer Selena Gomez once called “yummy,” we’ve rounded up a selection of 10 of Page Six readers’ most-shopped items of 2022.

Spanx

Oprah’s not the only one who loves these pants. The Spanx style, which the media mogul once called “ultra-flattering,” was also a favorite among our readers this year — in addition to the collection’s Perfect Jumpsuit ($228), Perfect Pant Slim Straight ($148) and Perfect Pant Wide Leg ($168).

BaubleBar

Ring in the new year with Jennifer Aniston-approved — and Page Six reader-loved — rings. The dainty design, which is currently on sale for under $20, also has a place in Julia Roberts’ jewelry box.

Olaplex

In addition to boasting over 112,000 Amazon reviews, this Olaplex hair repair treatment’s also gotten glowing reviews from stars like Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish, both of whom have name-dropped the bestselling brand over the years.

The full product range also includes similarly popular products like the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo ($30), No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner ($30) and No. 6 Bond Smoother ($30).

Philosophy

Hoping to refresh your skincare routine in 2023? Oprah’s a longtime fan of Philosophy moisturizers, having called the original version of this formula “hands down the best moisturizer I’ve ever used” on her “Ultimate Favorite Things” list in 2010.

Jenny Bird

Several iconic stars have a pair of Icon Hoops in their closets — as do plenty of Page Six readers, who stocked up on the recently relaunched design this year.

Color Wow

Who hasn’t dreamed of copying Jennifer Lopez’s flawless hair? Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, is the global creative director of Color Wow, which went viral earlier this year thanks to this anti-frizz spray.

Kérastase

Products fit for a princess also made their way into readers’ carts, including haircare from royal-loved brand Kérastase. Other favorites included the Cicaflash Conditioner ($44) and the Oléo-Relax Hair Set ($144), the latter of which is said to be a go-to for both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton .

Tatcha

Selena Gomez once called this rich moisturizer “so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it” in a Vogue video .

Page Six readers were also stocking up on the stuff this year, in addition to other Tatcha celebrity favorites like The Essence ($110), The Serum Stick ($49), The Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($49) and The Water Cream ($70).

Our Place

Our Place’s popular pan also has a place in readers’ kitchens. It’s a favorite of stars like Oprah and Selena Gomez, the latter of whom even cooked up her own collection with the brand.