ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

10 of Page Six readers’ most-shopped items of 2022

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmLYF_0jyw7sSM00

From Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn moment to Nicole Kidman’s micro-miniskirt, 2022 was filled with celebrity style moments we won’t soon forget .

But while most of us aren’t adding archival dresses and barely-there Miu Miu to our carts every day, this year was an equally stylish one for Page Six readers.

From shopping for Kardashian-loved haircare to turning Oprah’s “Favorite Things” into new personal favorites, our readers stocked up on a slew of celebrity-loved products over the past 12 months.

So whether you’re looking for stretchy-yet-professional pants or a dewy moisturizer Selena Gomez once called “yummy,” we’ve rounded up a selection of 10 of Page Six readers’ most-shopped items of 2022.

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4 Pocket ($90, originally $128)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoTTb_0jyw7sSM00
Spanx

Oprah’s not the only one who loves these pants. The Spanx style, which the media mogul once called “ultra-flattering,” was also a favorite among our readers this year — in addition to the collection’s Perfect Jumpsuit ($228), Perfect Pant Slim Straight ($148) and Perfect Pant Wide Leg ($168).

buy now BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring ($18, originally $48)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPMpC_0jyw7sSM00
BaubleBar

Ring in the new year with Jennifer Aniston-approved — and Page Six reader-loved — rings. The dainty design, which is currently on sale for under $20, also has a place in Julia Roberts’ jewelry box.

buy now Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector ($30)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkWAt_0jyw7sSM00
Olaplex

In addition to boasting over 112,000 Amazon reviews, this Olaplex hair repair treatment’s also gotten glowing reviews from stars like Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish, both of whom have name-dropped the bestselling brand over the years.

The full product range also includes similarly popular products like the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo ($30), No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner ($30) and No. 6 Bond Smoother ($30).

buy now Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Multitasking Moisturizer ($42)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320r6R_0jyw7sSM00
Philosophy

Hoping to refresh your skincare routine in 2023? Oprah’s a longtime fan of Philosophy moisturizers, having called the original version of this formula “hands down the best moisturizer I’ve ever used” on her “Ultimate Favorite Things” list in 2010.

buy now Jenny Bird Small Icon Hoops ($88)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUKMZ_0jyw7sSM00
Jenny Bird

Several iconic stars have a pair of Icon Hoops in their closets — as do plenty of Page Six readers, who stocked up on the recently relaunched design this year.

buy now Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ($27)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvVmP_0jyw7sSM00
Color Wow

Who hasn’t dreamed of copying Jennifer Lopez’s flawless hair? Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, is the global creative director of Color Wow, which went viral earlier this year thanks to this anti-frizz spray.

buy now
Kérastase Discipline Hair Care Duo for Frizzy Hair ($82)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7kBY_0jyw7sSM00
Kérastase

Products fit for a princess also made their way into readers’ carts, including haircare from royal-loved brand Kérastase. Other favorites included the Cicaflash Conditioner ($44) and the Oléo-Relax Hair Set ($144), the latter of which is said to be a go-to for both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton .

buy now Tatcha The Dewy Cream ($70)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oUz5_0jyw7sSM00
Tatcha

Selena Gomez once called this rich moisturizer “so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it” in a Vogue video .

Page Six readers were also stocking up on the stuff this year, in addition to other Tatcha celebrity favorites like The Essence ($110), The Serum Stick ($49), The Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($49) and The Water Cream ($70).

buy now Our Place Always Pan ($99, originally $145)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yzv9g_0jyw7sSM00
Our Place

Our Place’s popular pan also has a place in readers’ kitchens. It’s a favorite of stars like Oprah and Selena Gomez, the latter of whom even cooked up her own collection with the brand.

buy now

Comments / 0

Related
People

So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis

Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently.  Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
Parade

The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today

Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item...
Page Six

10 of the best celebrity-loved scented candles of 2022

If you’ve ever been curious how your favorite celebrity’s home smells, these candles will help you recreate an A-lister’s abode. While many stars have shouted out their favorite fragrances over the years, they’re also known for scenting their spaces with chic candles — sometimes even ones they’ve created themselves. (Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-inspired votive, anyone?) And when it comes to the ones celebs love to light up, they range from fresh floral fragrances like Jo Malone London’s Orange Blossom (beloved by Kate Middleton) to smoky, leathery scents like Le Labo’s Santal 26 (which Jennifer Lopez buys in bulk). Below, discover (and shop!) some of the...
Page Six

Score 7 celeb-loved fitness finds on sale for New Year’s 2023

New Year, new gear. From Hailey Bieber working out in a chic onesie to Jennifer Lopez bringing her bling cup to the gym, celebrities know a thing or two about sweating in style. And if you’ve made a resolution to get fit in 2023, it just might be the prime time to stock up on the exercise staples stars love. After all, in addition to beauty and style deals like those in Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale, 2023 has already offered up a slew of discounts on fitness-focused products. Whether you’re looking for an at-home workout machine or styles that stand out at the gym,...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Well+Good

This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible

I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’

Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
blavity.com

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Page Six

Page Six

167K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy