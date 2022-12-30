ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New York Post

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Action News Jax

Caught on camera: Moose loses both antlers at once

It is something that many know happens but is apparently rarely seen — a moose lost both of its antlers recently and it was caught on camera. The homeowner in Houston, Alaska, who had caught the footage on his doorbell camera was surprised by the sight, as was the moose itself, jumping when both of its antlers crashed to the snow-covered ground.
HOUSTON, AK
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
Fatim Hemraj

31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."

Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger with her daughter, MeganPhoto byFox. Kerry O’Brien Krueger lived in Burlington, Wisconsin with her husband, Tracey, and their 3-year-old daughter, Megan. The 31-year-old was a former journalist who worked in Public Relations at Gander Mountain, a now-defunct chain of outdoor recreation stores, 13 miles away in Wilmot, Wisconsin.
BURLINGTON, WI
1070 KHMO-AM

Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
MISSOURI STATE
