Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Caught on camera: Moose loses both antlers at once
It is something that many know happens but is apparently rarely seen — a moose lost both of its antlers recently and it was caught on camera. The homeowner in Houston, Alaska, who had caught the footage on his doorbell camera was surprised by the sight, as was the moose itself, jumping when both of its antlers crashed to the snow-covered ground.
Missouri Hunter Shares Video of Bear Who Tried to Climb His Tree
What would you do if you were in the middle of the Missouri woods in your hunting blind and suddenly a bear decided he wanted to join you? That really happened to a hunter who shared the video of this close encounter of the black bear kind. The guy who...
Good News Network
Kind Stranger Rescues Kitty Frozen to the Ground in a Storm–and He Now Looks Amazing
Utter tragedy was avoided recently in Michigan when a good samaritan found a cat frozen to the ground during a winter storm. The savior’s name was Kelly, the cat’s Elliot, and together they flew to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon for life-saving veterinary care. “When...
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Tennessee police discover 76 dogs living in abandoned home: report
Dyer, Tennessee police and the Animal Rescue Corps removed 76 dogs from deplorable living conditions after their owners allegedly moved and left the pets in the home.
Good News Network
True ‘River Monster’ of the Amazon Has Recovered Thanks to New Sustainable Fishing
Some of the best conservation stories in history begin by properly organizing and regulating the hunting of that animal, and the “pirarucu” or arapaima, of the Amazon River Basin is a perfect example. It used to take fishermen five days or more to land one, but sustainable fishing...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from freezing outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth on Christmas night in Richmond, just three days after being rescued.
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."
Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger with her daughter, MeganPhoto byFox. Kerry O’Brien Krueger lived in Burlington, Wisconsin with her husband, Tracey, and their 3-year-old daughter, Megan. The 31-year-old was a former journalist who worked in Public Relations at Gander Mountain, a now-defunct chain of outdoor recreation stores, 13 miles away in Wilmot, Wisconsin.
'My Horse Disappeared, 8 Years Later We Made a Shocking Discovery'
In an original essay, Shane Adams share the story of losing his beloved horse.
Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?
Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
Wow! Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Take a Look, can You See It? [Photo]
When you hear the word rare, what is the first thing that comes to mind? I'm sure there is an animal in your mind that you have conjured up that you would like to spot, but I have a feeling it's still not the animal that was captured on photo the other day in Minnesota.
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
WWMTCw
Six-month-old Oakland County kitten euthanized after becoming infected with rabies
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A 6-month-old kitten was humanely euthanized after becoming infected with rabies in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD. The kitten, which was not vaccinated, was found as a stray six weeks before it was diagnosed with rabies,...
One buck, two sets of antlers. Deer hunter’s harvest brings rare surprise
Mike Lewis recently had the type of hunt that … well, you just don’t see this everyday. That’s because Lewis, while bowhunting in the northwest corner of Missouri, shot one buck and came up with two racks of antler. Right about now, most hunters are doing the...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0