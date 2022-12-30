Read full article on original website
iPhone in 2023 — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone SE 4 and more
iPhones remain a big part of Apple's business. Here's what could happen to the iPhone in 2023, from new phones in the fall to a potential iPhone SE update.
Oppo smartphones could launch with an in-house chipset in 2024
Oppo has reportedly hired thousands of people to develop its own smartphone chipset, suggesting that it won't rely on external partnerships.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
TechRadar
iPhone 15 tipped for better battery life thanks to new Apple A17 chip
One of the improvements coming in 2023 with the iPhone 15 could be better battery life, with Apple's chip maker of choice TSMC (the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) promising increased efficiency with its next generation of silicon. As per Bloomberg (opens in new tab), TSMC has announced the move to...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
Cult of Mac
How low can it go? Apple market cap dips below $2 trillion.
The months-long slide in the value of Apple shares reached the point on Tuesday that the company is now worth less than $2 trillion. In an ironic twist, this happened exactly one year to the day after it surpassed the $3 trillion mark. Apple market cap: Down, down, down. Between...
Phone Arena
Improved cooling system for Galaxy S23 series means no CPU throttling is necessary
You might recall (and then again, you might not) Samsung tipster Ice Universe pointing out that the low Geekbench scores for the Galaxy S23 line indicated that there was something amiss with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powering the Galaxy S23 models. Geekbench is a benchmark test used to measure and compare the central processing unit CPU on the chipsets that power smartphones (it works with processors on other types of devices, but we are focused on handsets for this story).
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
TechCrunch
Intel unveils high-end 13th-gen 24-core processors plus N-series workhorse to fill the the Pentium and Celeron gap
Yet the Vegas megashow remains a key moment for Intel. It’s not just a bellwether for the state of the consumer electronics industry, but it’s an important marketing opportunity as a swathe of consumer electronics companies size up and buy components for their devices. Today, the company unveiled a host of news related to processors and computer specifications using them, including a new 13th generation of its Intel Core processor, an all-new 24-core processor, the i9, and — addressing the fact that there is over-penetration of computers among business and developed world users — a new N-series specifically for what it describes as “entry-level” education and mainstream laptops, desktops and edge-native applications.
iQOO 11 review: Throwing down the gauntlet for 2023 value flagships
The iQOO 11 is the first phone I've used to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. With a bold design backed by a smooth 144Hz AMOLED screen and powerful cameras, the iQOO 11 has a lot going for it.
makeuseof.com
iPad (10th Generation) vs. iPad mini: Which Budget iPad Is Right for You?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to step up to one of Apple's latest iPads, you have two budget options: the iPad (10th generation) and the iPad mini. Both tablets come at a very similar price point, have a modern design, and are great tablets.
iPhone 15 release date speculation: Here's when the new iPhone could arrive
It's never too early to start guessing about Apple's iPhone 15 release date plans. Here's what we think might happen based on Apple's past rollout schedule for iPhones.
Intel launches new entry-level Core i3 N-series mobile CPUs
Intel expands its entry-level CPU category with the all-new N-Series, including Core i3 performance options, for all-day efficiency in the classroom and beyond.
Apple tells suppliers to build fewer AirPods, Apple Watch, and MacBook components
Apart from poor sales of the regular iPhone 14 series, Apple is also expecting fewer AirPods, Apple Watch, and MacBook models to be sold, as the company has told several suppliers to build fewer components for these devices. The information comes from Nikkei Asia‘s sources, which tell the publication that...
Engadget
Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for older iPhones on March 1st
It already costs more to give newer iPhones a fresh battery. You'll want to act quickly if you're considering a fresh battery for an aging iPhone. 9to5Mac has noticed that Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for pre-iPhone 14 models by $20 on March 1st. For notched iPhones (iPhone X through iPhone 13), this will bump the price from $69 to $89. If you have an iPhone SE, iPhone 8 or a similarly classic design, the price will climb from $49 to $69. The cost of a replacement for the iPhone 14 family was already higher at $99.
TechSpot
December Steam Survey: the Nvidia RTX 3060 leads Ampere's rise
In a nutshell: December's Steam hardware & software survey has landed, giving us an idea of what PC components participants received over the holidays. The previous month was a good one for Nvidia's last-gen Ampere line, especially the RTX 3060, which is quickly moving up the most-popular-GPU chart. November's Steam...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Intel Core i7-12700F now 24% off on Amazon, but only 8% down from the launch price
Although it launched with a US$314 price tag, the 12-core, 20-thread Intel Core i7-12700F (without an integrated graphics solution and bundled with a cooler) is now listed on Amazon for US$380. However, the ongoing 24% discount brings it down to US$289.99. Sadly, this is less than 8% off the aforementioned launch price.
