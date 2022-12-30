Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Snow in El Paso, Las Cruces on second day of 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It snowed in El Paso on Jan. 2, 2023. Snow fell in different parts of El Paso and Las Cruces, but it was seen the most in west El Paso. Below are photos and videos of snow in different areas of the Borderland. Sign...
Visitors from various states surprised with El Paso snowfall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. CBS4 spoke...
Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
El Pasoans sign up to win menudo for 2 for a year thanks to Jalisco Café
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Jalisco Cafe has designated January 1st as "World Menudo Day" and because of the celebration, they gave away menudo for a year to 5 hopeful contestants and their plus one. The Jalisco Cafe which has been in operation in El Paso for over...
Snow arrives in the region
Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
Food City sells hundreds of Rosca de Reyes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People throughout El Paso celebrate el Día de Reyes, or the Ephiphany, on January 6 by gathering around and sharing a traditional bread called 'Rosca de Reyes'. Decorated with sprinkles, jellied fruit, and sugar paste, the bread includes at least one small plastic...
Wind advisory in effect Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Strong west winds will increase Tuesday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger gusts are likely on the eastern slopes of our higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for...
Windy and cool for our Tuesday
Windy weather will be with us again for our Tuesday. In fact a Wind Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service until 7 p.m. West Southwest winds will be 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Along with the wind today, we will also see cool temperatures.
Transmountain opens after closed due snow weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain is open after it was closed for most of Monday morning due to the snowy weather. Crews were working on a crash at Loop 375 east and west at Transmountain Mile 17. The crash involved semitrucks. One of the semitrucks hit the guardrail.
El Paso city council in executive session expected to vote on future of downtown arena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso got an update on the feasibility study done on the downtown arena project also known as Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built...
City of El Paso to 're-evaluate' money for the downtown arena project
After months of conducting a multi-phase feasibility and programming study on the voter-approved multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment center, the El Paso city council will be getting an update on the finding during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built can...
Discovery at El Paso airport makes it on TSA's list of "Top 10 Catches of 2022"
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A discovery made at El Paso International Airport made it on the Transportation Security Administration's list of top 10 items found at airport security checkpoints in 2022. A TSA official found soiled money in crutches at the El Paso airport. "It's hard to imagine...
Law enforcement respond to crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 10. The crash left the Horizon exit heading east closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT camera showed smoke coming out of one vehicle. It is unknown of injuries. It is unknown...
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
El Paso man accused of stabbing aunt, girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of stabbing his aunt and girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend. Officers arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez. On Dec. 25, 2022 police were called to the 3700 block of Truman Avenue in northeast El Paso to investigate...
Overnight fire in the Lower Valley leaves 1 person displaced
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews responded to a fire at the Marmolejo apartment complex on N. Carolina Drive just after midnight on Monday.\. The fire was originally categorized as a condition 2 fire but later upgraded to a condition 3 before crews knocked down the fire around 1 a.m.
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said a man died after getting hit by a vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve. The incident happened at the 6000 block of N. Mesa Street around 6:47 p.m. Officials said a 2021 GMC Terrain hit a pedestrian, who...
Minimum wage in Las Cruces to raise as the new year begins
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising.
Suspect in custody after carjacking in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken into custody after a carjacking in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department an auto theft happened on N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Officials said a woman was pushed during the carjacking incident. The...
