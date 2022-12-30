ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

PHOTOS: Snow in El Paso, Las Cruces on second day of 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It snowed in El Paso on Jan. 2, 2023. Snow fell in different parts of El Paso and Las Cruces, but it was seen the most in west El Paso. Below are photos and videos of snow in different areas of the Borderland. Sign...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Visitors from various states surprised with El Paso snowfall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. CBS4 spoke...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Snow arrives in the region

Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Food City sells hundreds of Rosca de Reyes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People throughout El Paso celebrate el Día de Reyes, or the Ephiphany, on January 6 by gathering around and sharing a traditional bread called 'Rosca de Reyes'. Decorated with sprinkles, jellied fruit, and sugar paste, the bread includes at least one small plastic...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Wind advisory in effect Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Strong west winds will increase Tuesday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger gusts are likely on the eastern slopes of our higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Windy and cool for our Tuesday

Windy weather will be with us again for our Tuesday. In fact a Wind Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service until 7 p.m. West Southwest winds will be 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Along with the wind today, we will also see cool temperatures.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Transmountain opens after closed due snow weather

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain is open after it was closed for most of Monday morning due to the snowy weather. Crews were working on a crash at Loop 375 east and west at Transmountain Mile 17. The crash involved semitrucks. One of the semitrucks hit the guardrail.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso to 're-evaluate' money for the downtown arena project

After months of conducting a multi-phase feasibility and programming study on the voter-approved multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment center, the El Paso city council will be getting an update on the finding during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built can...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Law enforcement respond to crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 10. The crash left the Horizon exit heading east closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT camera showed smoke coming out of one vehicle. It is unknown of injuries. It is unknown...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
ANTHONY, NM
cbs4local.com

Overnight fire in the Lower Valley leaves 1 person displaced

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews responded to a fire at the Marmolejo apartment complex on N. Carolina Drive just after midnight on Monday.\. The fire was originally categorized as a condition 2 fire but later upgraded to a condition 3 before crews knocked down the fire around 1 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Minimum wage in Las Cruces to raise as the new year begins

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Suspect in custody after carjacking in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken into custody after a carjacking in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department an auto theft happened on N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Officials said a woman was pushed during the carjacking incident. The...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy