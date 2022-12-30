ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata, OK

KTUL

Humane Society of Tulsa helps rescue 60 dogs from puppy mill

TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is looking for forever homes for dogs recently rescued from a puppy mill. The Humane Society of Tulsa said the puppy mill had 60 dogs on site when their team arrived on site. Many of the dogs were pregnant, and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Interstate 44 narrows through midtown Tulsa for light maintenance

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Interstate 44 will be narrowed through midtown Tulsa until Jan. 13 for lighting maintenance, according to the City of Tulsa. The left lanes of eastbound I-44 will be closed between the Arkansas River and Lewis Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday through Jan. 13.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sanitary sewer line work to affect traffic at north Tulsa intersection

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sanitary sewer line work began Tuesday at the intersection of North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street. The construction will affect traffic beginning at the intersection to to North Marion Avenue on East Apache. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Restore Hope Ministries working to spread the warmth to Tulsans in need

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While the weather has warmed up over the past few days, winter temperatures are still ahead. Help make this winter a little warmer, and safer, for people in need. NewsChannel 8 has partnered with Restore Hope Ministries to help “Spread the Warmth” to families right...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Wreck on slick roads sends Afton boy to hospital

AFTON, Okla. – An Afton child was admitted to Joplin’s Mercy Hospital with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Monday. The 9-year-old boy remains unnamed at this time. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on County Road EW 150, west of US-69, approximately seven miles north...
AFTON, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

9-year-old injured in Nowata County semi crash

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a semi crash in Nowata County sent a 9-year-old boy to the hospital on Monday. OHP said the accident happened around 1:40 p.m. north of Afton. A semi driven by a 43-year-old man was going too fast on the...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's Gathering Place welcomes 10 millionth guest on New Year's Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Gathering Place welcomed its ten millionth guest Sunday morning. To start the new 2023 year, Steven and Maria Burns along with their two children Alice and Nathaniel visited the park. To recognize the milestone, staff gifted the Burns family with a special bag filled...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow businesses host New Year's Eve celebrations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With mere hours until 2022 enters the rearview mirror, people welcomed the new year across Oklahoma in all sorts of ways. Before the clock struck midnight and the ball over Times Square dropped, the balloons at Broken Arrow Roller Sports came tumbling down. Children screamed as they snatched balloons falling from above and promptly tried, sometimes succeeding, to pop them.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kggfradio.com

Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover

An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Saint Francis welcomes its first baby of 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health System welcomed the first baby born in 2023 Sunday. The lucky baby was named Rhaine. The hospital wished her and her family many blessings in the new year.
TULSA, OK

