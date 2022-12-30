ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Comment On Documentary Criticism

It has been a whirlwind for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle the past few years. They decided to leave their duties with the royal family and move to California with their two young children. Now, a documentary about the couple, produced by them, has been released on Netflix. It has been met with a lot of criticism.

Most of the criticism comes from people believing that they withdrew from the royal life to have more privacy. It seemed hypocritical to release a documentary about their life. Harry and Meghan decided to share a statement to set the record straight.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a statement about their Netflix documentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkJ0b_0jyw6fBw00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle / Wikimedia Commons

It read, “The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJH0Z_0jyw6fBw00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle / Wikimedia Commons

The statement continued, “They are choosing to share their story, on their terms. The tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion… The facts are right in front of them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdUN4_0jyw6fBw00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle / Wikimedia Commons

When they stepped back from being working members of the royal family in 2020, they said they wanted to “work to become financially independent.” Their deal with Netflix is part of that work. They currently live primarily in Montecito, California but plan to split their time between the United States and the UK.

sammy
4d ago

They claim now that it was for financial independence yet he took a wad of money offered by Charles when they left and continued to the point where Charles finally said I'm not a bank. They got extremely angry when they were denied free security. Now they are making money off the backs of his family with slander and proven lies. He's hurt his family in particular is ill grandmother who did everything for him. His brother was a close friend and protecter who did damage control for him when he was out of the country doing ridiculous antics, while being paid as a royal. Sorry but their actions are juvenile and deplorable..

LJWR
4d ago

The title of Harry's book, "Spare" really tells the whole story. Pre-Meghan, Harry was close to and supported his brother and his sister-in-law. Now he's supposedly jealous of William's birthright. I wonder who put the thought in his head that he should be King, not William?

Colleen Kerr
4d ago

These two jerks are changing the story because they see the writing on the wall!!!They are now having second thoughts because the Brits. are demanding they be stripped of their titles. That would mean they are now just Americans. Meghan is not a royal anyway. So she is really desperate to keep the duchess before her name!!!!

