Imagine Maximum Seasickness on this Wild Harsens Island Ferry Ride During Blizzard of 2022
You've no doubt seen plenty of images from the blizzard of 2022 across the Great Lakes, but likely no image will give you one of greater dread and seasickness than watching this approach of the Harsens Island Ferry. The ferry is used to travel between Algonac and Harsens Island crossing...
Ryan Island Is The Largest Island of its Kind in the World
Michigan has the largest island on the largest lake on the largest island on the largest freshwater lake in the world. That last line sounds ridiculous, I know. But this is real. In fact, Ryan Island, which sits inside Michigan's Isle Royale is substantial according to CNN,. Michigan's Isle Royale,...
Wow! Indiana Native Brings Piece of Mackinac Bridge All The Way to South Pole
Pure Michigan isn't just the Great Lakes, Mackinac Bridge, or Motown-- it's a state of mind. The love and appreciation we Michiganders have for our Mitten knows no bounds. You'll find our mark on nearly every corner of the globe, and now the South Pole!. A 51-year-old Indiana man recently...
Michigan’s Lake Superior State Wants You to Stop Saying This in 2023
If the powers that be at Lake Superior State University have their way you will never utter these words and phrases again. For the 47th year the Saute Saint Marie, Michigan university has released its infamous annual Banished Words List in hopes the world starts 2023 with some fresh vocabulary. The university, which puts out the list each year in good fun, noted that over 1,500-plus nominations of words and terms were received for banishment "for misuse, overuse, and uselessness".
Live in Michigan? Make Sure There’s an Extra Blanket in Your Car
I was humbled over the weekend and reminded about why it's so important to keep things like extra blankets and sweaters in your car during the Winter months in Michigan. It was a regular Saturday morning and I was, as per usual, craving some freshly baked croissants from my favorite local bakery. Sure, it was about 32 degrees out but, it was a quick trip so surely I didn't need to layer my clothing. A warm-ish sweater and some jeans seemed perfect. Until it wasn't.
This Michigan Bird Grows Its Brain To Survive The Winter
Many animals shed skin or grow feathers in order to deal with and survive through the frigid winters. However, this particular bird does something even more peculiar to survive. The Black-capped chickadee grows brain tissue to survive the harsh winters. According to Friends of The Fox River,. "they frequent shrubby...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Michigan Winter
After we just experienced the most snowfall this past weekend, we are being bombarded by snow yet again this weekend. Make sure you have everything you need for a cozy weekend in because I promise you...you are not going anywhere. Grab your shovels, rock salt, gloves, jackets, food, water bottles,...
