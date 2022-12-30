ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan’s Lake Superior State Wants You to Stop Saying This in 2023

If the powers that be at Lake Superior State University have their way you will never utter these words and phrases again. For the 47th year the Saute Saint Marie, Michigan university has released its infamous annual Banished Words List in hopes the world starts 2023 with some fresh vocabulary. The university, which puts out the list each year in good fun, noted that over 1,500-plus nominations of words and terms were received for banishment "for misuse, overuse, and uselessness".
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Live in Michigan? Make Sure There’s an Extra Blanket in Your Car

I was humbled over the weekend and reminded about why it's so important to keep things like extra blankets and sweaters in your car during the Winter months in Michigan. It was a regular Saturday morning and I was, as per usual, craving some freshly baked croissants from my favorite local bakery. Sure, it was about 32 degrees out but, it was a quick trip so surely I didn't need to layer my clothing. A warm-ish sweater and some jeans seemed perfect. Until it wasn't.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy