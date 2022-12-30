Holiday Classic final scoreboard: HS hoops results from tournament at William Jewell

Here are the final-day results from the Holiday Classic boys high school basketball tournament at William Jewell College in Liberty.

The 43rd edition of the annual tourney at the Mabee Center, featuring 24 teams from around the Kansas City metro competing in 32 games, started Tuesday and concluded Friday.

Park Hill 62, North Kansas City 61 : The first of the tourney’s three championship games, for the Patterson Division title, did not disappoint.

Michigan Wolverines football commit Kendrick Bell just missed a double-double with 28 points and nine rebounds and Marqueas Bell added 12 points and seven rebounds as the Trojans edged Northtown by a point.

The Hornets mounted a furious comeback after being outscored 17-3 in the second period and trailing 32-18 at halftime, but came up just short. Israel Randle scored 17 points and Alex Gunnell 14 for North Kansas City; Herb Bass pulled down 10 rebounds.

Staley 60, Liberty North 37: Cameron Manyawu led the way with 18 points as Staley routed Liberty North in the championship game for the Holley Division. The Falcons outscore Liberty North 14-5 in the opening period and 15-6 in the second en route to a 29-11 lead at halftime. The Eagles were hurt by turnovers, committing 23 in the game. Staley scored 22 points off those takeaways.

Oak Park 58, Pembroke Hill 48: Corbin Allen had 20 points and seven rebounds, Winston Allen scored 16 with 12 rebounds and Josh Kori added 10 points as the Northmen cruised to a 10-point victory in the championship game for the Nelson Division. Max Sprott hit four of six three-point attempts en route to a team-high 14 points for Pembroke Hill, which also got 11 apiece from Devin Conley and Mavrick Hawkins. Oak Park shot 55% from the floor.

Earlier results

Raytown 64, Lee’s Summit 50: Ramelo Smith threw down 35 points as the Jays cruised past Lee’s Summit. Raytown, which finished fifth in the Holley Division with the victory, also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Daron Wilson, while Larry Porter Jr. chipped in nine points and nine rebounds. Lee’s Summit’s Isaiah Hunter had 13 points and seven rebounds and Patrick Yokley added 12 points.

Rockhurst 58, Van Horn 44: Braden Lamley (19 points) led a quartet of Hawklets in double figures as Rockhurst played to a fifth-place finish in the Nelson Division. Also in double-digits for Rock: Brady Maher with 12 and Hayden Spachman and Myles Carson with 10 apiece. Korey Messick had 17 and Za’Corrie Kerr 12 for Van Horn.

Blue Springs South 53, Grain Valley 32: Mike Brooks scored 13 points and Logan Willis added 10 as the Jaguars placed fifth in the Patterson Division. Grain Valley was 2 of 18 beyond the arc and shot 28.3% from the field overall.

Belton 52, Liberty 48: Greg Lyles and Giovanni Mack scored 16 apiece to lead Belton to a close win in the third-place game for the Patterson Division. Mack added 10 rebounds, Lyles seven. Zachariah Aganovic led all scorers with 18 points for the Blue Jays.

Park Hill South 65, Ruskin 56 : Cahmai Crosby scored 16 points and Brayden Parra 15 — all on three-pointers (he went 5 of 6) — as the Panthers took third in the Nelson Division. Park Hill South led Ruskin 31-17 at halftime. Ruskin had a trio of scorers reach double figures, in Pierre Smith and Jaquan Smith (16 each) and Devonte Watson (10), but couldn’t entirely make up that deficit after the intermission.

Blue Springs 58, Fort Osage 46: Blue Springs’ Josh Smith led all scorers with 22 points as the Wildcats claimed third place in Holley Division. Isaac Woodward had 13, Cruz Navarro 11 and Greg Menne 10 for Fort Osage.