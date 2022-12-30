Read full article on original website
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
WWE Official Says “You’re a Hater” if You Don’t Think The Bloodline is the Best Thing in Wrestling
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on his podcast. He said, “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing a Generation of Wrestling Fans
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans on the Culture State podcast. The reason for this is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and the Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. Michaels...
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
Ken Shamrock Explains Why Nobody Tried to Shoot Fight With Him When He Was in WWE
In an interview with Fightful, former UFC fighter Ken Shamrock discussed why no one on the WWE roster at the time attempted to shoot fight him. Here are the highlights:. “No, I think they were more interested in the things I knew. I mean, obviously I got to roll with (Steve) Blackman, I got to roll with some other guys, and anybody who ever rolled with me or ever was with me would tell you that I was legit. There’s no question in pro wrestling, that there was nobody there that could hold a candle to me when it came to shoot fighting. Anyone that says anything different, that’s that pro wrestling character coming out of them. Because I don’t think there’s any doubt in anybody’s mind. Obviously, with me being a world champion in Japan and being a world champion in the United States, I was the world’s most dangerous man, and nobody could beat me, and going into pro wrestling. I don’t think somebody that has a career in pro wrestling would have a chance of actually beating me at my game.”
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone
Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak. Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold. Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s...
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.
Final NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card (1/4/23) – WWE and AEW Stars in Action
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is just hours away from Wrestle Kingdom 17, widely regarded as the company’s biggest event of the year. It will be held at the Tokyo Dome on a single night in 2023 as opposed to over the course of three nights, which will mark a change. On January 21, there will be a second night of the event at a smaller venue.
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Christopher Daniels Returning to AEW In-Ring Action, Full Dark Card for Tonight
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, thirteen matches have been announced. On tonight’s Dark, AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels will make his AEW in-ring return to face Brian Pillman Jr. While Daniels has worked for NJPW, DEFY, and NJPW in recent months, this will be his first standard AEW match since losing to Jay Lethal on July 22 at the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Rampage. Daniels worked AEW matches at the Gamescom convention in Germany in August, as well as the Tokyo Game Show in September.
Backstage News From the First WWE RAW of 2023, Plans for The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, More
– The Bloodline made another red brand appearance for their “hostile takeover” of the show on the first WWE RAW of 2023. Elias was ultimately defeated by Solo Sikoa in a Music City Street Fight, and Kevin Owens and The Street Profits were defeated by Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The brand crossover won’t be slowing down anytime soon, according to Fightful Select, especially as a means of accelerating initiatives for The Bloodline.
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
Eric Bischoff Looks At Brock Lesnar’s Impact On MMA and Pro Wrestling
How big of a role did Brock Lesnar play in the increase of fans in MMA and pro wrestling?. Eric Bischoff looked at this topic, as well as MMA and pro wrestling fans in general during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Featured below are some of the...
