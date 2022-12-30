Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Packers' Jaire Alexander does griddy dance in Justin Jefferson's face
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings obviously don't like each other. In a pivotal Week 17 showdown holding serious playoff implications, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't take long to show animosity in Lambeau Field. Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson tried to spin back to haul in an underthrown pass...
Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former Bears quarterback rolled over and grimaced in pain just before walking to the sideline, talking to the trainers and being carted off to the locker room.
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season
The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022.
All 32 NFL teams update Twitter avatars to support Damar Hamlin
Fans and supporters left flowers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to show support for Hamlin who is in critical condition there.
Damar Hamlin's family releases statement
Damar Hamlin's family reportedly released a statement Tuesday morning as the Buffalo Bills safety remained hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a statement first reported by Jordon Rooney, who is described as Hamlin's friend and marketing rep, Hamlin's family thanked fans...
Bills' Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he...
Alabama K Will Reichard changes mind, to return in 2023
Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday that he will return to the Crimson Tide for one more season rather than
Can Reynaldo López replicate his 2022 breakthrough season?
Editor's Note: "Can Reynaldo López replicate his 2022 breakthrough season?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Brian Barry of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson declare for 2023 NFL Draft
Three Alabama football stars are heading to the NFL early. Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs will also depart from Tuscaloosa with his sights set on the NFL. Young and Anderson are expected...
Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin
During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game. While the world watched, waited and hoped for Hamlin's health, players from the...
How to watch Lions vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football
That could be the prospect for both teams in the final game of the NFL regular season. The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Packers and Lions are two of the three teams, along with the Seattle Seahawks, vying for the third and final wild card berth in the NFC.
Wannstedt on Hamlin incident: 'Nothing like I've ever seen before'
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The safety required CPR and AED assistance on the field and was transported to the nearest hospital, where the Bills stated he was "sedated and listed in critical condition." Ex-Chicago Bears...
Bears, NFL teams change Twitter photo for Damar Hamlin
To show support for Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's Bills-Bengals contest and remains in intensive care, the Chicago Bears and every NFL team changed their Twitter avatar photos to a jersey graphic with Hamlin's No. 3 and the caption "Pray for Damar." On Monday night,...
