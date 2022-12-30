Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
ALLAN PAUL WADE
Allan Paul Wade, 65, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born Aug. 9, 1956, near Heidelberg, Germany to William Wade and Alice Ruth Lanham Wade. On Feb. 14, 1983, he was united in marriage to NolaMay. He was preceded in death...
Laclede Record
BESSIE IRENE (HEMLEY) COLSON
Bessie Irene (Hemley) Colson, 93, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born June 24, 1929, in Kiowa, Kan. to Charles and Belle (Webb) Helmley. On May 16, 1954, she was united in marriage to John Colson. She was preceded in death by her husband; her...
Laclede Record
JEANNE RENE HARMON
Jeanne Rene Harmon, 74, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, June 3, 2023, in Rogersville. She is survived by her husband Kenneth of the home; a daughter, Reena Maples and her husband Jake of Niangua; her grandchildren, Kason Newman and her husband Alex of Bella Vista, Ark.; Larra Newman of Springfield; Elvin Kincheloe of Springfield; Dylan Maples of Ozark; a sister, Joyce Monnie of Brownfield; two brothers, Bud Bench of San Antonio, Texas; Terry Bench and his wife Teresa of Lebanon.
KYTV
Multiple agencies battle a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Nixa, along with Clever, Highlandville, and Battlefield Fire Protection District, responded to a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa. “Originally, it started as a quarter acre,” said Nixa Battalion Chief Gary Josephson. “And by the looks that I’m estimating about 35 to 40 acres., and it grew in a short amount of time. Within five minutes, it grew and tripled in size.”
Laclede Record
MICHAEL PAUL McKELVEY
Michael Paul McKelvey, 81, of Waynesville, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla. He is survived by three children, Tara Crabtree (Steve) of Waynesville; Michael “Chip’’ McKelvey (Shelie) of Delano, Tenn., and Patrick “Shane’’ McKelvey (Rebecca) of St. Charles; a sister, Joan Harris of Rolla; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and other relatives.
Laclede Record
LINDA JO ANTHONY
Linda Jo Anthony, 77, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Wright County, Mo. to John Floyd and Audra Coffman Davis. On March 4, 1963, she was united in marriage to Marcus Cicero Anthony. She was preceded in death by her...
houstonherald.com
Heavy rain predicted for Texas County, south-central Missouri
The National Weather Service says Texas County and the region can expect heavy rain Monday into the evening. It predicts the heaviest rain will occur south of I-44 in south-central Missouri and flash flooding will be possible. There also is a chance of severe storms. It says there is a...
KYTV
Chance for strong to severe storms Monday
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
Laclede Record
CLIFFORD LANSDOWN
Clifford Lansdown, 84, of Hartville, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Funeral services for Clifford Lansdown will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Hartville. Burial will be in Steele Memorial Cemetery at Hartville. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral...
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
KYTV
Ozark family impacted by tornado says they take every weather warning seriously
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - April 30, 2019, will always be a day that people living in the Waterford subdivision in Ozark will remember. That is the day a tornado hit several homes in the middle of the night. “I never dreamt in any capacity that it would happen to us,”...
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
KYTV
Over 1,700 without power in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
Laclede Record
PATRICIA JENE COLLINS
Patricia Jene Collins, 87, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born June 18, 1935, at Black to C.C. and Marie Mead Robinett. On Feb. 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lonnie Collins at the First Baptist Church of Ironton. She was preceded in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KYTV
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to MSHP,...
