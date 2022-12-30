ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

In Conversation Podcast: Finding comps for Ohio State football players on women’s basketball team

By Matt Tamanini
landgrantholyland.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Hevynne Bristow shows No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team is tough to beat

Look around the NCAA women’s basketball landscape and there are similarities. Most teams play a heavy rotation of seven to eight players in any given game. Outside of non-conference outlier performances where a program is dramatically better than another, coaches rely on starters and a select two or three reserves to execute a team’s game plan. When injuries or poor runs of play creep into the equation, there’s a potential for disaster.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Ryan Day proved himself as a play caller in the Peach Bowl, but giving that up is the next major step for his team

For the past 13 months, I have written about how it was time for Ryan Day to relinquish his offensive play-calling duties for a multitude of reasons. None of those reasons were because I thought that he was incapable of calling a tremendous offensive game, we have seen him do it on multiple occasions, but my reasons were mainly centered on the fact that his responsibilities as the head coach did not allow him fully dedicate himself to what it takes be an elite-level playcaller.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Peach Bowl Film Review: Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia comes down to the little things

The wounds are still fresh from Ohio State losing to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl in heart breaking fashion on Noah Ruggles’ last second missed field attempt. Losing college football games is never fun for fans, players, or the coaches involved, but the gut-wrenching fashion of that loss will stick with everyone in Buckeye Nation for a while.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Georgia

There are always things I can find to be grumpy about when watching a football game. Flaws are often easy to see, and when things are largely going in a positive direction, the negative things stand out even more. I could probably fill the entire internet with things that I didn’t like about Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, but I’ll try sticking to just some of the basics because that wound is still raw, and I don’t really feel like picking at it.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 3, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: Positive takeaways from the Peach Bowl

Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball downs No. 14 Michigan in hard-fought victory

The Ohio State women’s basketball team ended the 2022 calendar like the 2022/23 season began — beating a ranked team. This time around it was the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines, a team themselves who’ve amassed an impressive season in the first two months of the campaign. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray picked up their fourth win against a ranked team in a 66-57 defeat of their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Northwestern: Game preview and prediction

New year, new Buckeyes. The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is jumping into 2023 with their second Big Ten matchup of the season against Northwestern this evening. The Buckeyes have their first true road game of the season tonight since they fell to Duke in Durham to close out November. The squad has a quick turnaround since facing Alabama A&M to wrap up the 2022 slate Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeye Stock Market Report: So close, yet it wasn’t meant to be

After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men use fast start to down Northwestern, winning 73-57

In their first game of 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team (10-3, 2-0) and the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1) met in Evanston, Ill. and the Buckeyes used an incredible first-half defensive effort to build an 18-point lead heading into halftime en route to a 73-57 win on New Year’s Day.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy