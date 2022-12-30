ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59

A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing a Generation of Wrestling Fans

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans on the Culture State podcast. The reason for this is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and the Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. Michaels...
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”

Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?

As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
WWE Official Says “You’re a Hater” if You Don’t Think The Bloodline is the Best Thing in Wrestling

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on his podcast. He said, “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
Ken Shamrock Explains Why Nobody Tried to Shoot Fight With Him When He Was in WWE

In an interview with Fightful, former UFC fighter Ken Shamrock discussed why no one on the WWE roster at the time attempted to shoot fight him. Here are the highlights:. “No, I think they were more interested in the things I knew. I mean, obviously I got to roll with (Steve) Blackman, I got to roll with some other guys, and anybody who ever rolled with me or ever was with me would tell you that I was legit. There’s no question in pro wrestling, that there was nobody there that could hold a candle to me when it came to shoot fighting. Anyone that says anything different, that’s that pro wrestling character coming out of them. Because I don’t think there’s any doubt in anybody’s mind. Obviously, with me being a world champion in Japan and being a world champion in the United States, I was the world’s most dangerous man, and nobody could beat me, and going into pro wrestling. I don’t think somebody that has a career in pro wrestling would have a chance of actually beating me at my game.”
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar

In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Eric Bischoff Looks At Brock Lesnar’s Impact On MMA and Pro Wrestling

How big of a role did Brock Lesnar play in the increase of fans in MMA and pro wrestling?. Eric Bischoff looked at this topic, as well as MMA and pro wrestling fans in general during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Featured below are some of the...
Christopher Daniels Returning to AEW In-Ring Action, Full Dark Card for Tonight

For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, thirteen matches have been announced. On tonight’s Dark, AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels will make his AEW in-ring return to face Brian Pillman Jr. While Daniels has worked for NJPW, DEFY, and NJPW in recent months, this will be his first standard AEW match since losing to Jay Lethal on July 22 at the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Rampage. Daniels worked AEW matches at the Gamescom convention in Germany in August, as well as the Tokyo Game Show in September.
AJPW New Year Giant Series Night 2 Results – January 3, 2022

AJPW New Years Giant Series Night 2 Results – January 3, 2022. Evolution defeated Rising Hayato & Ryo Inoue via Death Valley Bomb on Inoue (8:07) Gungnir Of Anarchy defeated Black Menso-re & Mitsuya Nagi by submission via Stretch Plum on Nagi (6:08) Naoya Nomura defeated Ryuki Honda via...
Matt Riddle Advertised for an Upcoming WWE Event Following Rehab

On the Raw episode of December 5 after being brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa of the Bloodline, Matt Riddle was dismissed from WWE television. WWE showed him leaving the arena in an ambulance. In actuality, Riddle’s failure to pass a second drug test this year with the expectation that he...
Backstage Latest on AEW Dynamite Production Changes, Update on Theme Song, and More

New information has been released about the AEW Dynamite production changes that will take effect this week with the first episode of 2023. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW is making significant production changes to Dynamite and Rampage, beginning with this week’s episodes. For those who missed it, a sneak peek at the Dynamite changes can be found by clicking here.
Road Dogg Reveals “Skinwalker Ranch” Idea He Pitched For Dexter Lumis

Road Dogg has had some ideas over the years. The longtime WWE executive spoke during an episode of the “Oh….You Didn’t Know?” podcast about an idea he pitched for Dexter Lumis. “I wanted him to be from Skinwalker Ranch. There’s a show called Skinwalker Ranch and...

