KAAL-TV
IMS of MN expands mental health and addiction services in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Independent Management Services has relocated to a larger and more expansive location in Albert Lea. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion by attending an open house on January 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The office is located at 709 Algon St.in Albert Lea.
KAAL-TV
New Olmsted County commissioners begin service
(ABC 6 News) – Four new Olmsted County commissioners began their service with the county on Tuesday. The new commissioners and the districts they represent are below:. The commissioners join incumbent commissioners Sheila Kiscaden, who represents District 6, Mark Thein, who represents District 7, and Gregg Wright, who represents District 3. Commissioner Wright will also serve as the board chair for 2023.
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
KAAL-TV
Falling ice forces road, sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works announced a road and sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester because of falling ice. The roadway and sidewalk along 1st Ave. SW from Center St. to Peace Plaza will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Access to the Marriot will be maintained from...
Popular Home Decor Item in Minnesota Explodes When Mixed With Water
CAUTION! A video has resurfaced that shows the extreme danger of mixing water with an item that is in most homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The mixture can lead to an extremely large fire and cause severe burns. Important Safety Tip Provided to Candle Consumers in Minnesota, Iowa,...
KAAL-TV
Celebrate Rochester: New Year’s Eve
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester is hosting its first ever Celebrate Rochester New Year’s Eve event at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. This was a free event split up into two parts. There were bounce houses roller blading video games some live music and food from local vendors for the Family activities between 2pm and 8pm.
KAAL-TV
First Mayo Clinic baby of 2023
(ABC 6 News) – It’s a girl! The First Mayo Clinic baby was born in Rochester on Sunday at 1:42 a.m. Alice Kelly Johnson was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea. She weighs 7 lbs 2 oz. The first baby of 2023 at Mayo Clinic...
KAAL-TV
Steady Snow Wednesday
Steady snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, leading to minor accumulations. We miss out on the high end totals where locations to our W/NW/N could see upwards of 8-14″! Our snowfall totals will be much less than this, thanks to more of the ice/mix we see throughout the day Tuesday. Look for 5-6″ near Owatonna, Steele County, & northwestern Dodge County. The trend will go down in totals the farther south you travel from Highway 14, with locations in Iowa seeing only a Trace – 2″. Roads will remain a little slick at times due to Tuesday’s ice & Wednesday’s snow.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: State Legion chaplain dies in Ellendale
The chaplain for the Minnesota American Legion has died. Larry Otto of Ellendale died unexpectedly at his home Saturday night. He was 73. Otto was elected last July as chaplain of the Minnesota American Legion. After being elected, Otto said: “I do get emotional, but I don't cry. My eyeballs just sweat profusely.”
fox9.com
Lakeville painting company found guilty of wage theft
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man Lakeville who owns and operates a commercial painting business has been charged with wage theft after failing to compensate employee for their labor – the first prosecuted under a new law. Frederick Leon Newell, 57, is charged with Wage Theft of more...
KAAL-TV
Rochester kids ring in the new year at “Sparkle”
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, people all over the world are ringing in the new year of 2023, but local kids in Rochester had a little party of their own this afternoon at the “Spark” children’s museum at the Apache Mall. There were two parties running...
KAAL-TV
Longtime snowmobile instructor honored with trail dedication
(ABC 6 News) – Members of the snowmobiling club, “Good time riders” gathered at the snowmobiling trails in Mower County Saturday, to honor the life of a longtime snowmobiling instructor. Now, his name stands proud at the trail he loved so much. A member of the club...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County raises per ton garbage disposal fee $1
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has raised the per ton garbage disposal fee by one dollar. Recent changes to the Olmsted County Solid Waste Management Ordinance will include a 4-tiered licensing system based on the types of waste hauled and services provided as follows:. Class A – Providing...
Fillmore County Journal
Outpouring of support following Chatfield fire
It’s been a month since an early morning fire at a two-story apartment complex at 815 Grand Street in Chatfield. Breaking out just after midnight on November 27, the fire displaced eight families and left the building in ruin. While the initial aftermath left the residents scrambling, they say the overwhelming support from the community of Chatfield was unforgettable.
KAAL-TV
Ice creates potential for power outages
(ABC 6 News) – A powerful winter storm is bringing a mix of everything from rain to snow, and even freezing rain and wind. The ice accumulating on tree branches and power lines are just some conditions that could lead to potential power outages. On Tuesday morning Rochester Public...
KEYC
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
Homeless In LaCrosse
Homeless In AmericaPhoto byJeenah Moon/Getty Images. It is a problem all over the country and LaCrosse, WI is not exempt. This past Spring it was estimated that there were approximately 270 individuals camping at Houska Park, the destination of many homeless people. (https://lacrossetribune.com/news/local/houska-park-to-close-people-experiencing-homelessness-need-winter-shelter/article_856ac0da-56e3-11ed-b575-ab980b6cada7.html)
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
KAAL-TV
SMART Transit suspends out of town travel, shuttle services between Austin-Albert Lea Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – SMART Transit announced they are suspending all out of town travel on Tuesday due to the winter storm and icy conditions. SMART says no out of town trips or shuttle services between Austin and Albert Lea will take place on Tuesday. Any questions can be...
KAAL-TV
DWI arrest allegedly produces 106 grams of marijuana, M30 pills, cocaine
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police say a DWI arrest early Tuesday uncovered grams upon grams of controlled substances. According to Rochester police, an RPD officer conducted a traffic stop for Luke Giwa, 23, of Rochester at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 3, after allegedly seeing him violate traffic rules, then park almost two feet away from the nearest curb.
