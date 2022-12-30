Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
2022 SWAMMY Awards: SwimSwam’s Top 10 Most-Listened To Podcasts of the Year
David Popovici (above) discussing his 100 freestyle world record checks in as #2 on our list of Top 10 Podcast episodes. Archive photo via World Aquatics. We had some great guests on the SwimSwam podcast in 2022, who joined us to discuss everything from world records, to favorite sets, to which strokes they prefer. Below is our list of the top 10 most-watched/listened to podcast episodes of the year which features no less than three Sandpipers, two coaches, and one 100 freestyle world record holder.
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: U.S. Club Coach of the Year – Ron Aitken
Ron Aitken solidified the Sandpipers of Nevada’s status as a powerhouse program on par with the best college teams in the country this year. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ron Aitken solidified the Sandpipers of Nevada’s status as a powerhouse program on par with the best college teams...
swimswam.com
Distance Freestyler Trevor Hudson Commits to West Virginia
Distance Freestyler Trevor Hudson Commits to West Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam's College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Multi-Stroker Hadleigh Henslee Commits to Missouri State
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: 2022 Female Swimmer of the Year – Katie Ledecky, USA
The 2022 Female Swimmer of the Year Swammy goes to Katie Ledecky out of the United States. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR – KATIE LEDECKY, USA. The 2022 Female Swimmer of the Year...
swimswam.com
30YO Kasia Wasick Had the Best Year of Her Career in 2022 and is Only Getting Better
2022 was the best year of Kasia Wasick's career yet, having garnered 5 silver medals from major international meets across the globe Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey,...
swimswam.com
Milwaukee School of Engineering Hires Coach, Lays Plans for New NCAA Swim Team
The Milwaukee School of Engineering is preparing to launch men's and women's swimming & diving teams and have hired Janice McKeith as their first head coach. Stock photo via MSOE Athletics. The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) has hired Janice McKeith as the first head swimming coach in school history....
swimswam.com
Sectional Champion Butterflier Charlotte Sevin Commits to SDSU
NCAA recommendations call for bigger championship events
swimswam.com
Kansas Adds UIL 6A Championships Finalist Abby Naden to Freshman Class of 2023
A Texas high school swimming and diving 6A finalist last spring, Naden will join the Jayhawk's sprint freestyle group in the fall of 2023. One of the top swimmers in Texas last year, Abby Naden of Austin, Texas has announced her decision to compete in the Big-12 next fall, committing to the University of Kansas. Naden is currently finishing her senior year at Vandegrift High School.
swimswam.com
WATCH: World Record Race Videos, Highlights From 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) World Aquatics has released select race videos and daily highlight packs from the 2022 Short Course World Championships to its YouTube channel, which you can find below. The race videos include all three individual world records broken, with Maggie MacNeil‘s 50 backstroke and 100 butterfly swims uploaded along...
swimswam.com
13-Year Olds Vivian Taylor, Kyle Tsuei Shine at SoCal Winter Age Group Champs
Vivian Taylor posted a top 5 time in the 100 breaststroke, while Kyle Tsuei posted a top 3 time in the 100 backstroke for their ages. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Southern California Swimming/RAA Winter Age Group Championships. December 9-11, 2022. Riverside, California. Short Course Yards (25 yards),...
swimswam.com
Freestyler James Coyne (2023) Signs to Niagara University
swimswam.com
Futures Qualifier Jaden Pospishil Commits to Missouri
Pospishil is a key butterfly addition for Mizzou, and he can help provide depth and transition from a butterfly program dominated by older students. Current photo via Jaden Pospishil. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
swimswam.com
Romanian National Jr. Teamer Rebecca Diaconescu Commits To Louisville (2024)
Rebecca Diaconescu, a member of the Romanian National Junior Team, has announced her commitment to the Louisville Cardinals for the fall of 2024. Current photo via Rebecca Diaconescu. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in...
swimswam.com
University of San Diego Picks Up Futures Qualifier Milan Bever (2023)
swimswam.com
2023 Eagle Swim Summer Camps @ Florida Gulf Coast University
For more information please contact Camp Director – Caroline Rollins – [email protected]. Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.
swimswam.com
Pitt Adds to Class of 2027 with Commitment from CIF Medalist Parker Del Balso
