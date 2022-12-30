The NCAA Division I transformation committee is recommending more sport-by-sport governance, enhanced expectations for DI schools to create a more uniform experience for athletes and allowing 25% of teams in certain sports to compete in championship events. The committee’s final report was released Tuesday and will be presented to the Division I Board of Directors for consideration ahead of next week’s NCAA convention in San Antonio. Led by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio University athletic director Julie Cromer, the 21-member committee comprised mostly of college sports administrators and university presidents held weekly meetings for most of the last year. The report mostly clarifies and details concepts that Sankey, Cromer and others have been discussing publicly for weeks.

