Stanford, CA

Katie Ledecky tabbed AP female athlete of the year for second time

By Kevin Borba
 4 days ago

Ledecky wins the award for a second time after winning in 2017

It is no secret that Stanford is an institution predicated on strong academics and elite athletic success, producing the world's best whether it be in the operating room or on the field.

However, of out of all the successful athletes that have graced the farm and gone on to have illustrious careers, it is hard to compare any of them to swimmer Katie Ledecky. In her three Olympic appearances, she has claimed seven gold medals and three silvers. At the biennial world championships, Ledecky has accumulated 19 gold medals along with three silvers.

2022 was no different for Ledecky who absolutely dominates her sport as at the world aquatics championships in Budapest, she went on to win the 800 by over 10 seconds, and won the 1,500 by nearly 15 seconds. She also took home gold in the 400 free and was a member of the winning U.S. team in the 4x200 free relay.

Her success this year did not go unnoticed as she was nominated for and won A P female athlete of the year , marking the second time she has won the award. Ledecky is now focused on preparing for the 2024 Paris Games, where she's expected to compete in four events.

