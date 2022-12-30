Read full article on original website
WCVB
MBTA announces upcoming weekend service changes on Orange, Green, Red Lines in January
BOSTON — The MBTA is warning riders about upcoming service changes for the month of January on the Orange, Green and Red lines. The purpose of some of the weekend diversions is to accommodate the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by private developer HYM Construction. Orange and...
WCVB
4 injured in early morning rollover crash near I-93 in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured early Monday in a wild rollover crash near Interstate 93 in Quincy, Massachusetts. First responders were called to the southbound side of the highway near the Furnace Brook Parkway exit, where a vehicle that was traveling on an adjacent road rolled down a hill and landed feet from I-93.
WCVB
Boy injured in hit-and-run crash in Acton prepares to return to school
ACTON, Mass. — A 13-year-old boy injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acton, Massachusetts, last month is preparing to head back to school after spending weeks in a rehabilitation center recovering from his injuries. Plinio Cesar Soto Jr., 13, a student at RJ Grey Junior High School, was struck...
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
WCVB
Brandi Carlile to perform at Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration at TD Garden
BOSTON — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will be performing Thursday during the inaugural celebration for the new Massachusetts governor. Gov.-elect Maura Healey made the announcement Tuesday morning, adding Carlile to a list of mostly-local performers scheduled for the celebration taking place at TD Garden, including The Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Lynn native DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Boston, Boston-born hip-hop artist OOMPA and the award-winning Springfield High School of Science and Technology Band.
WCVB
First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston
BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
WCVB
New safety protocols at Medford High School as students return from break
MEDFORD, Mass. — Students at Medford High School can expect a number of new security protocols when they return to school Tuesday after a violent incident inside a bathroom at the school. The school district's superintendent sent a letter to parents explaining the extra precautions after a student was...
WCVB
Man accused of robbing, assaulting 80-year-old woman who later died in Attleboro fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An Massachusetts man is accused of robbing and assaulting an 80-year-old woman who later died in a fire in her Attleboro home. Adam Rollins, 42, of Attleboro, was arrested Sunday in Weymouth and is being held without bail after he was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault.
WCVB
One dead, one wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Boston
BOSTON — Boston's first deadly shooting of the new year occurred just hours after 2023 began. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan at approximately 5:56 a.m. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. A...
WCVB
89-year-old receives master's degree from Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An 89-year-old now has the gift of a lifetime after receiving her master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University. College officials visited Joan Donovan at her home in Florida over the holidays to surprise her with a framed diploma and a special ceremony. SNHU officials said Donovan was the university's eldest 2022 graduate.
