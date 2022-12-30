ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

REPORT: New York had largest population decline amid pandemic

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report titled, “ Growth in U.S. Population Shows Early Indication of Recovery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic .” However, the population of New York State did just the opposite.

According to the report, New York had the largest annual population decline among the states. In April 2020, the population estimate for the Empire State was 20,201,230. On July 1, 2021, the population was around 19,857,492, and on July 1, 2022, the population was around 19,677,151.

That’s a 180,341 (-0.9%) population decline between 2021 and 2022. The U.S Census Bureau said New York’s net domestic migration of -299,557 was the largest contributing factor to the state’s population decrease.

New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave

“Over the last two years, New York’s population has declined by approximately 500,000. The continuation of the Empire State Exodus is a crisis that demands immediate attention and action. This troubling trend will continue until Governor Hochul and legislative leaders enact meaningful tax relief and pro-growth reforms. We need to get our economy moving – not our people,” said executive director of Upstate United Justin Wilcox.

Although New York’s population has declined, birth rates actually increased. New York had the third highest natural increase of 35,611 between July 2021 and July 2022.

Biggest lotto winners of 2022 in the Capital Region

“In absolute terms, whether measured from July 1, 2020, or from the decennial census count as of three months earlier, New York’s net domestic loss in the pandemic era has been exceeded only by California’s. But in relative terms, New York has been far and away the biggest loser, with a net domestic migration outflow equivalent to 3.24% of its July 1, 2020, estimated population,” said E.J. McMahon, founder of the Empire Center.

Texas had the biggest population growth with an increase of 470,708 between July 2021 and July 2022. Next was Florida with a population increase of 416,754. Overall, the United States population increased by 1,256,003 (0.4%) over the past year, bringing the total population to 333,287,557 in 2022.

New York State laws taking effect in 2023

In 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau predicts the nationwide population on January 1 will be 334,233,854. Between births, deaths and net international migration, the population of the U.S. increases by one person every 27 seconds.

The projected world population on January 1 is 7,942,645,086. That’s an increase of 73,772,634, or 0.94%, from New Year’s Day 2022, said the U.S. Census Bureau.

