Coral Springs, FL

Parkland Talk

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Assistant Coach Lands Top Position in Weston

Todd Fitz-Gerald’s coaching tree continues to expand, with former assistant Jason Stettner accepting a job as the new Sagemont School coach in Weston. Stettner becomes the second assistant coach from last year’s team to land a job after Max Boling took over at Coral Springs Charter. He takes over for former World Series Champion Alex González, calling it a dream come true — though it was not easy leaving Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida high school offers Esports program for online gaming students

MIAMI (WSVN) - One South Florida high school is creating a digital space for its students that are not interested in physical sports, turning a love for video games into college scholarships and career opportunities. Playing video games has evolved. Matthew Moreno is a sophomore at Christopher Columbus High School...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

New Locations Will Expand Reach of UHealth and University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

With the opening and construction of several new facilities, 2022 was a banner year for the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. New locations will expand UHealth’s reach to serve more of South Florida’s communities and improve access to world-class academic-based health care, part of the University’s larger strategy to offer health care closer to patients.
CORAL GABLES, FL
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs City Commission: Cheers to 60 Years!

The City of Coral Springs will mark its 60th Anniversary with a series of events and celebrations throughout 2023. Growing from a master-planned “city in the country” to a thriving suburban hub, Coral Springs was first incorporated in 1963 as “the last piece of gold on the gold coast” and has since become home to more than 134,000 residents.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WFLA

Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Man Gets Double Lung Transplant at Miami Hospital After COVID Diagnosis

Officials at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital are sharing the story about saving a man’s life after both his lungs needed to be replaced due to a bad case of COVID. Indiana native Tim Cornett came down to South Florida in a last-ditch effort to stay alive after being diagnosed with COVID in January 2020. Two months after the diagnosis, his lungs began to fail.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

NYC Hepatologist Relocates to Join TGH Digestive Health Center as Area’s Only Liver Transplant Specialist

Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Digestive Health Center, formerly known as the TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, M.D., will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
