Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Related
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Assistant Coach Lands Top Position in Weston
Todd Fitz-Gerald’s coaching tree continues to expand, with former assistant Jason Stettner accepting a job as the new Sagemont School coach in Weston. Stettner becomes the second assistant coach from last year’s team to land a job after Max Boling took over at Coral Springs Charter. He takes over for former World Series Champion Alex González, calling it a dream come true — though it was not easy leaving Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
WSVN-TV
South Florida high school offers Esports program for online gaming students
MIAMI (WSVN) - One South Florida high school is creating a digital space for its students that are not interested in physical sports, turning a love for video games into college scholarships and career opportunities. Playing video games has evolved. Matthew Moreno is a sophomore at Christopher Columbus High School...
Get Fit for Free with Camp Gladiator Fitness in Tamarac and Coral Springs
Camp Gladiator Fitness offers free outdoor workout sessions in Tamarac and Coral Springs this month. Camp Gladiator Fitness is an outdoor and online fitness program that teaches strength training and cardio, run by certified group fitness instructor Kristina Dawson. On Monday and Wednesday, the camp meets at Sawgrass Lanes Bowling...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
New Locations Will Expand Reach of UHealth and University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
With the opening and construction of several new facilities, 2022 was a banner year for the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. New locations will expand UHealth’s reach to serve more of South Florida’s communities and improve access to world-class academic-based health care, part of the University’s larger strategy to offer health care closer to patients.
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort Lauderdale
Following stops in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, New York City, and Denver, a roaming pop-up, open-air mini golf experience is headed to South Florida next. Later this month, Pixar Putt will launch at The LOOP in Fort Lauderdale, making its sixth stop on a nationwide tour.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Coral Springs City Commission: Cheers to 60 Years!
The City of Coral Springs will mark its 60th Anniversary with a series of events and celebrations throughout 2023. Growing from a master-planned “city in the country” to a thriving suburban hub, Coral Springs was first incorporated in 1963 as “the last piece of gold on the gold coast” and has since become home to more than 134,000 residents.
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
NBC Miami
Man Gets Double Lung Transplant at Miami Hospital After COVID Diagnosis
Officials at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital are sharing the story about saving a man’s life after both his lungs needed to be replaced due to a bad case of COVID. Indiana native Tim Cornett came down to South Florida in a last-ditch effort to stay alive after being diagnosed with COVID in January 2020. Two months after the diagnosis, his lungs began to fail.
Join Back to Nature Program to Learn About Coral Springs Wildlife and Plants
Coral Springs Back to Nature program offers kids and adults a chance to learn more about wildlife, plant species, and conservation efforts while visiting city parks and preserves. The program runs on the second Saturday of November, January, and March. The next meeting is on Saturday, January 14, from 10...
Experience Networking Opportunities at the Next Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber’s Wake Up Breakfast Jan. 24
The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Wake-Up Breakfast presented by the City of Coral Springs. Held Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, City Manager Frank Babinec will be its featured speaker.
Broward County Commissioner Udine Shares Updates for 2023
The New Year is upon us, and many events are happening in District 3! Whether your resolution was to stay fit, take a trip, or learn something new, Broward County has plenty going on in our cities, libraries, and parks. Now is the time to check out all the opportunities...
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
NBC Miami
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
City of Coral Springs Hosts Free Game Night at Panthers IceDen: Fun for All Ages
The City of Coral Springs has announced its upcoming Game Night at the Panthers IceDen, a fun-filled evening of interactive games, music, and more. It happens on Thursday, January 05, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a night of excitement at the Panthers IceDen, located at 3299 Sportsplex Drive in Coral Springs.
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
NYC Hepatologist Relocates to Join TGH Digestive Health Center as Area’s Only Liver Transplant Specialist
Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Digestive Health Center, formerly known as the TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, M.D., will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
Rock Band ‘Relentless’ Scheduled to Play Show at Premier Billiards Jan. 14
A South Florida rock band brings its heart-thumping music to a popular Coral Springs pool hall. The high-energy rock band Relentless brings its music to Premier Billiards, located at 9120 Wiles Road, on Saturday, January 14, at 9:30 p.m. According to its website, Premier Billiards will offer usual Happy Hour...
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 1