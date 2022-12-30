Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Houston Chronicle
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he tried to express what it was like watching friend and former college teammate Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated back to life on the football field.
Houston Chronicle
Georgia's Bennett applauds TCU's Duggan as 'A-plus dude'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Georgia's Stetson Bennett and TCU's Max Duggan share similar stories as quarterbacks who needed to disprove doubters before finding starring roles for next Monday's national championship game. It's no surprise Bennett says he immediately liked Duggan when the two...
Houston Chronicle
Brian Sabean rejoins Yankees after 30 years with Giants
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Sabean is returning to the Yankees, three decades after leaving for San Francisco and watching from afar as his former prospects led New York to four World Series titles in a five-year span. “Somewhat of a strange twist of fate after 30 years to...
