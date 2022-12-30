Read full article on original website
Kurtwood Smith Credits That '70s Show's Character-Driven Story For Its 'Universal Appeal'
In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill pitched an idea for a new sitcom with the hope of joining the likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" atop the TV mountain. The concept was a simple one: the show would follow a group of young adults as they navigate that strange part of life between the end of high school and the start of proper adulthood. Additionally, their shenanigans would take place in the second half of the 1970s, hence the title "That '70s Show." Fox went ahead with the series, and the rest is history.
Yellowstone Fans Think Season 2 Provided Major Foreshadowing For Plot Points In Season 5
Well into its fifth season, Taylor Sheridan's massively popular neo-western "Yellowstone" has saddled up plenty of hyper-dramatic storylines for its loyal fanbase to keep track of during its 50-plus episodes so far. From its start, the show's appeal has been driven largely by the proven formula of the extended Dutton family's never-ending struggle to protect their sprawling Montana ranch from baddies closing in on all sides.
Playing A Parent To Adults In Blue Bloods Presented A Whole New Challenge For Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck has entertained audiences for over a decade as Commissioner Frank Reagan on the series "Blue Bloods" (via IMDb). While many would think playing one of the high-ranking members of a multigenerational dynasty of law enforcement personnel would be difficult enough to overcome, it turns out there is another aspect of the character that Selleck found to be tougher than expected.
Law & Order: SVU's Tamara Tunie Names Season 7 Episode Blast As Her All-Time Favorite
Tamara Tunie started playing medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner on "Law and Order: SVU" in 2000 and has appeared in over 200 episodes to date. According to an interview that Tunie did with "The Locher Room," a big part of why she has been able to play the role of a medical examiner so well is because she was around death a lot growing up.
Who Played Andrea Fermi On Law & Order?
"Law & Order" and all of its various spin-offs have certainly seen quite a few actors show up as guest stars during the decades the shows have been airing. Some were already well-established actors when they agreed to appear, and even won Emmy awards for their appearances, such as Ellen Burstyn and Cynthia Nixon. But for many more, an appearance on "Law & Order" meant that your career was on its way up.
Buckbeak Had A Happy Ending The Harry Potter Films Never Showed
"Harry Potter" and its "Wizarding World" have become one of the biggest franchises in the world over the last two decades. With legions of fans of the seven books where these tales began as well as the eight film adaptations that brought them to the silver screen, the franchise has since grown with tales like "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" as well as theme parks that are based around the fictional locales of the series (via Universal Studios).
Dann Florek's Favorite Law & Order Episode Goes All The Way Back To The Very First Season
Dann Florek has spent a lot of time working in the "Law and Order" franchise. He played Captain Donald Cragen on the original "Law & Order" for Seasons 1-3 in the early '90s, and was later transferred over to the spin-off, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," where he continued playing the same role through the first 14 seasons of the show, with sporadic appearances after that. He's even appeared in a few episodes of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
House Of The Dragon Season 2 Appears Set To Feature The Infamous Blood And Cheese Arc
Note: This article contains spoilers for "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 and "A Song Of Ice And Fire." While the HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to an end after eight seasons, there were still many stories left to tell in the show's universe. Adapted from the "A Song Of Ice And Fire" book series, written by George R.R. Martin, the show picked up its own fans, as well as fans of the books.
Move Over Seth MacFarlane, Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland Has Another Series Coming (& It Looks Bonkers)
Fans of "Rick & Morty" mastermind Justin Roiland have a new animated show they can sink their teeth into. As Josh Gad described it on Twitter, it's "delightfully insane." For most people, "Rick and Morty" serves as Roiland's one true opus, with the still-running TV series amassing a cult-like following over the years. But actually, the longtime executive producer and voice actor has been a part of a number of other popular programs, including "Solar Opposites," "Gravity Falls," and "Adventure Time" (via IMDb). Much like his comrades in the cartoon business like Seth MacFarlane and Matt Groening, Roiland has decided to branch out and expand his empire, doing voice work for a number of popular shows, such as "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and "Invincible," while also focusing on his own stuff.
Sarah Chalke And Katherine Heigl Immediately Clicked The First Time They Met For Firefly Lane
The Netflix drama "Firefly Lane" is based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah and was developed for television by Maggie Friedman. The series follows the friendship between famous daytime talk show host Tully Heart (Katherine Heigl) and housewife Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) over several decades. After meeting as teenagers in the '70s, the two became fast friends. Years later, Tully is in the public eye due to her popular daytime talk show while Kate is in the midst of a divorce and is trying to get back into working after years of being a housewife.
Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson Kept Pronouncing Ambulance Wrong In The Show's Early Days
"Grey's Anatomy" has officially certified its status as the little medical drama that could. Not only has the NBC series made household names out of many of its well-paid cast members, including Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and Jesse Williams, but the show has also managed to run for a staggering 19 seasons with no end in sight.
Fans Wish The Na'vi Language Was More Prominent In Avatar 2
Outside of the series' remarkable visual effects, perhaps one of the most impressive aspects of the "Avatar" franchise is the way in which director James Cameron has made Pandora feel like a real world that is remarkably distinct from Earth. One major factor of this realism is the way in which Cameron has made the alien race known as the Na'vi seem believable and grounded — complete with their own culture and society.
Tell Us More, Paramount+: Streamer Drops Teaser For Grease Series Rise Of The Pink Ladies
The musical "Grease" opened in 1971 courtesy of creators Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and within a few short years, Hollywood took note of its potential. The result was a now-divisively-aged 1978 film of the same title, which would go on to become one of the most recognizable musical features of all time. It stars John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively: two high school kids who fall in and out of love before reuniting, at last, not allowing their greaser gang connections to disrupt their romance.
WandaVision And That '90s Show Star Debra Jo Rupp Joins Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Debra Jo Rupp has embarked on an incredible acting career that goes back decades. As she captivated audiences on stage in such productions as "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "To Kill A Mockingbird," she built up quite an impressive body of work on screens as well. She's starred in numerous films over the years, but it's no secret that she's a far more prolific face on television. Her turns as Kitty Forman on "That '70s Show" and Alice Knight Buffay on "Friends" are among the highlights of her numerous TV credits.
Miguel Sapochnik's House Of The Dragon Exit Might've Been More Personal Than Initially Suggested
"Game of Thrones" remains one of the biggest shows in HBO's wheelhouse (via Business Insider), even after being off the air for a few years now. Despite the mixed reception to the ending of the series, HBO executives clearly still believe in the franchise, and many spin-offs have been planned as a result, including the current prequel, "House of the Dragon."
Why Shelly Wayne From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
Grieving mother Shelly Wayne is first introduced on a Season 7 episode of "Blue Bloods." Angry that the murder of her son, Charles, hasn't been solved, she lashes out in public at Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) over the NYPD's investigation. Frank is sympathetic, having long ago lost his own child Joe. The commissioner then discovers that Charles was shot unintentionally by someone already incarcerated. However, Shelly is still angry that the police ignore her group of grieving mothers.
Why Joyce Leaving For Russia In Stranger Things Season 4 Makes No Sense
"Stranger Things" Season 4 boasts a cast of fan-favorite characters undertaking separate journeys that, ultimately, lead to the same destination. For Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), that means teaming up with Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) to rescue Jim Hopper (David Harbour) from a Russian prison camp. Hopper and Joyce share a...
How Modern Family Could Have Been A Completely Different Show
Among all the drama-and-comedy-fueled domestic sitcoms served up on television, the exploits of the Dunphys and Pritchetts on the long-running "Modern Family" represent one the most adroitly scripted, critically celebrated examples of the genre in primetime history (per The Washington Post). Featuring spot-on comic performances from sitcom veteran Ed O'Neill...
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Lenny Henry Believes Sign Language Education Should Be Mandatory
Netflix is putting all of its chips in on the "Witcher," hoping to give it the true franchise treatment. Unfortunately for the streaming service, the franchise has seen its fair share of setbacks in recent weeks. First, leading man Henry Cavill departed the series, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt. Then, Netflix's prequel series "The Witcher: Blood Origin" holds an embarrassing record for Netflix in regard to its critical reception.
Why Melody From CBS' The Equalizer Looks So Familiar
Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), a guardian angel and defender for those with no one and nowhere to turn, has had a great deal of supporting characters backing her up among the cast of "The Equalizer" since the show premiered in 2021. One such supporting character is Melody "Mel" Bayani, a longtime friend of Robyn's and former U.S. Air Force sniper who now owns a bar. Melody, alongside her hacker husband, Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), helps Robyn when she needs it.
