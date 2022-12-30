ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: City of Birmingham remembers victims of gun violence

By Austin Franklin
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — On Friday, the city of Birmingham took part in the Inaugural Day of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims.

Mayor Woodfin will join more than a dozen faith leaders to reflect on and remember community members killed in gun-related homicides. Those participating will be reading the names of victims and offering prayers for their families and loved ones.

Alabama to allow concealed guns without permit in 2023

The event is expected to begin at 2 pm and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Other cities partaking in the event include New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta, Louisville, Charlotte and several more.

Watch the press conference here .

