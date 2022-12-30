Read full article on original website
Who Did That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Voice On Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty" has been at the pinnacle of pop culture for some time now, whether you like it or not. Though the series started as merely an homage to "Back To the Future," it has proven worth the viewers' attention. After finally gaining momentum to air seasons consistently, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon honored other mediums with their craft (via Polygon). The fan-favorite anime episodes are a love letter to the Japanese style while the highly rated "The Ricklantis Mixup" is a genuinely captivating and heart-wrenching episode in the vein of "The Wire."
Move Over Seth MacFarlane, Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland Has Another Series Coming (& It Looks Bonkers)
Fans of "Rick & Morty" mastermind Justin Roiland have a new animated show they can sink their teeth into. As Josh Gad described it on Twitter, it's "delightfully insane." For most people, "Rick and Morty" serves as Roiland's one true opus, with the still-running TV series amassing a cult-like following over the years. But actually, the longtime executive producer and voice actor has been a part of a number of other popular programs, including "Solar Opposites," "Gravity Falls," and "Adventure Time" (via IMDb). Much like his comrades in the cartoon business like Seth MacFarlane and Matt Groening, Roiland has decided to branch out and expand his empire, doing voice work for a number of popular shows, such as "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and "Invincible," while also focusing on his own stuff.
Laura Spencer Loved The Big Bang Theory Fans' Supportive Energy During Live Tapings
The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" always worked hard to give fans in the live audience an enjoyable experience. Over the course of its 12 years on the air, those lucky enough to snag a seat at Warner Bros. Studios received pre-show entertainment by Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco (via EW), the occasional celebrity guest star, and impressive dance mob numbers choreographed by Cuoco's little sister, Briana. So for Laura Spencer, who joined the show in Season 7 as Emily Sweeney, a love interest of Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), it definitely had to be intimidating to enter such an established, high-energy environment. After all, everyone's favorite shy astrophysicist had just gotten his heart broken by Lucy (Kate Micucci) earlier in the season, and fans didn't want to see him get hurt once again.
Kumail Nanjiani Struggled To Break Character At Home While Filming Welcome To Chippendales
Following up guest arcs on both "The Boys" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," as well as his starring role as Kingo in 2021's "Eternals," actor Kumail Nanjiani's latest endeavor is the biographical drama miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales." The new miniseries premiered on Hulu on November 22, 2022, and the final episode will air on January 3, 2023, wrapping up the eight-episode run. Created by Robert Siegel — and based on the book "Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders" by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca — the series focuses on Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Nanjiani), who, in pursuit of an American dream, founds the largest male strip joint, Chippendales. Over the course of the next decade, however, Banerjee ends up being an accessory to a murder during the downfall of his business and a rivalry with the club's choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett).
The Big Bang Theory Star Laura Spencer Admires Emily's Strong Presence
To an arguably greater degree than any other hit sitcom of its time, CBS's "The Big Bang Theory" is one of those shows that prove television series can be rapidly mutating beasts. While the series started out with an ostensible central focus on a well-defined trio of characters — Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) — it famously developed into much more of an evenly-distributed ensemble affair over the years, bringing in more and more series regulars as it went along.
Buckbeak Had A Happy Ending The Harry Potter Films Never Showed
"Harry Potter" and its "Wizarding World" have become one of the biggest franchises in the world over the last two decades. With legions of fans of the seven books where these tales began as well as the eight film adaptations that brought them to the silver screen, the franchise has since grown with tales like "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" as well as theme parks that are based around the fictional locales of the series (via Universal Studios).
Playing A Parent To Adults In Blue Bloods Presented A Whole New Challenge For Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck has entertained audiences for over a decade as Commissioner Frank Reagan on the series "Blue Bloods" (via IMDb). While many would think playing one of the high-ranking members of a multigenerational dynasty of law enforcement personnel would be difficult enough to overcome, it turns out there is another aspect of the character that Selleck found to be tougher than expected.
Yellowstone Fans Think Season 2 Provided Major Foreshadowing For Plot Points In Season 5
Well into its fifth season, Taylor Sheridan's massively popular neo-western "Yellowstone" has saddled up plenty of hyper-dramatic storylines for its loyal fanbase to keep track of during its 50-plus episodes so far. From its start, the show's appeal has been driven largely by the proven formula of the extended Dutton family's never-ending struggle to protect their sprawling Montana ranch from baddies closing in on all sides.
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
Margot Robbie Channeled An Octopus And A Honey Badger To Play Babylon's Nellie
Hollywood is nothing if not self-referential, and the chaotic, at times surreal exploration of filmmaking is a movie genre unto itself. Director Damien Chazelle has long been interested in the specific type of ambition that fuels artistry and Hollywood dreams, as seen in his films "Whiplash" and "La La Land." For Chazelle's latest film "Babylon," the director takes a considerably less starry-eyed look at Hollywood by exploring its most debauched, depraved era: the 1920s.
House Of The Dragon Season 2 Appears Set To Feature The Infamous Blood And Cheese Arc
Note: This article contains spoilers for "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 and "A Song Of Ice And Fire." While the HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to an end after eight seasons, there were still many stories left to tell in the show's universe. Adapted from the "A Song Of Ice And Fire" book series, written by George R.R. Martin, the show picked up its own fans, as well as fans of the books.
WandaVision And That '90s Show Star Debra Jo Rupp Joins Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Debra Jo Rupp has embarked on an incredible acting career that goes back decades. As she captivated audiences on stage in such productions as "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "To Kill A Mockingbird," she built up quite an impressive body of work on screens as well. She's starred in numerous films over the years, but it's no secret that she's a far more prolific face on television. Her turns as Kitty Forman on "That '70s Show" and Alice Knight Buffay on "Friends" are among the highlights of her numerous TV credits.
That '70s Show Rehearsals Hold A Special Place In Kurtwood Smith's Memory
"That '70s Show" — which was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill — is easily considered one of the more popular sitcoms of recent years. Set in, well, the '70s, the series follows a group of teens — Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) — who are forced to make their own fun seeing as there's not much to do in the (fictional) town of Point Place, Wisconsin. That fun often includes the friend group hanging out in the basement of Eric's parents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and smoking marijuana — although the drug is never said out loud by the characters.
James Cameron Needs To Resurrect The Terminator Franchise (& Why The Time Is Ripe For It)
With the highly successful theatrical release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," famed Hollywood director James Cameron has returned to the box office summit that he's climbed so many times before. The sequel to his record-shattering 2009 sci-fi adventure is also his first directorial venture since "Avatar," and Cameron spent many of those interim years preparing for "The Way of Water" and its intended sequels (per Time).
Dann Florek's Favorite Law & Order Episode Goes All The Way Back To The Very First Season
Dann Florek has spent a lot of time working in the "Law and Order" franchise. He played Captain Donald Cragen on the original "Law & Order" for Seasons 1-3 in the early '90s, and was later transferred over to the spin-off, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," where he continued playing the same role through the first 14 seasons of the show, with sporadic appearances after that. He's even appeared in a few episodes of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
Josh Peck's Glowing Review Of His Time On Drake & Josh
Anyone who grew up watching Nickelodeon in the early 2000s probably has fond memories of sprinting home from school to catch new episodes of "Drake & Josh." Starring Josh Peck and Drake Bell, the series centered around two stepbrothers (played by the aforementioned actors) as they dealt with the trials and tribulations of adolescence, often resulting in some hilarious situations and heartwarming moments.
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Lenny Henry Believes Sign Language Education Should Be Mandatory
Netflix is putting all of its chips in on the "Witcher," hoping to give it the true franchise treatment. Unfortunately for the streaming service, the franchise has seen its fair share of setbacks in recent weeks. First, leading man Henry Cavill departed the series, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt. Then, Netflix's prequel series "The Witcher: Blood Origin" holds an embarrassing record for Netflix in regard to its critical reception.
CSI: Vegas Fans Were Highly Impressed With The Pipe Cleaner Episode
In 2021, with the premiere of "CSI: Vegas," some fans might have been doubtful that the sequel series could recapture the same magic as its predecessor, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran from 2000 to 2015 (via IMDb). While there are spinoffs out there, such as "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY," each trying to keep the original template, "CSI: Vegas" didn't win fans over at first.
Why Shelly Wayne From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
Grieving mother Shelly Wayne is first introduced on a Season 7 episode of "Blue Bloods." Angry that the murder of her son, Charles, hasn't been solved, she lashes out in public at Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) over the NYPD's investigation. Frank is sympathetic, having long ago lost his own child Joe. The commissioner then discovers that Charles was shot unintentionally by someone already incarcerated. However, Shelly is still angry that the police ignore her group of grieving mothers.
How Modern Family Could Have Been A Completely Different Show
Among all the drama-and-comedy-fueled domestic sitcoms served up on television, the exploits of the Dunphys and Pritchetts on the long-running "Modern Family" represent one the most adroitly scripted, critically celebrated examples of the genre in primetime history (per The Washington Post). Featuring spot-on comic performances from sitcom veteran Ed O'Neill...
