The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" always worked hard to give fans in the live audience an enjoyable experience. Over the course of its 12 years on the air, those lucky enough to snag a seat at Warner Bros. Studios received pre-show entertainment by Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco (via EW), the occasional celebrity guest star, and impressive dance mob numbers choreographed by Cuoco's little sister, Briana. So for Laura Spencer, who joined the show in Season 7 as Emily Sweeney, a love interest of Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), it definitely had to be intimidating to enter such an established, high-energy environment. After all, everyone's favorite shy astrophysicist had just gotten his heart broken by Lucy (Kate Micucci) earlier in the season, and fans didn't want to see him get hurt once again.

