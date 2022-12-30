Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish government updates Marvin Braud Pump Station status
Ascension Parish government provided an update on the Marvin Braud Pump Station, which was temporarily taken offline Dec. 30 in response to a reported fire. According to a parish news release, the ongoing investigation revealed that there was a mechanical failure by means of a ruptured air component in the engine's clutch assembly.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville homeowner grazed by gunshot after vehicle burglary: Ascension Parish detectives
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have been investigating a shooting on Oakland Crossing Blvd. in Prairieville around 10 p.m. Jan. 2. According to a release, deputies learned that two men committed a vehicle burglary at a residence and were approached by the homeowners. As the suspect vehicle fled the scene,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council approves new district map
The Ascension Parish Council, during a special meeting held in Gonzales Dec. 29, approved the new council district boundaries after accounting for the rise in population reflected in the 2020 Census. District 6 Councilman Chase Melancon, who represents the St. Amant area, provided an update to citizens through a social...
Morgan City Police investigate shooting near Levee Road, one injured
The Morgan City Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one to the hospital.
Right lane of I-10 eastbound at Twin Span Bridge closed following multi-vehicle crash
The right lane of I-10 eastbound on the twin span bridge is closed after multi-vehicle crash Sunday (Jan. 1).
houmatimes.com
New Year’s Eve fire destroys Houma home
Shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023, Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department A Shift crews responded to the report of a house on fire in the 200 block of Sugar Highland Blvd. The first arriving crews found the rear of the house on fire, which quickly spread to the roof....
WWL-TV
3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD says three people were killed inside a Gentilly home in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. According to New Orleans Police, officers were sent to do a wellness check at the home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Blvd. Tuesday morning. Once inside, the officers discovered three...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
wbrz.com
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves residents frustrated
BATON ROUGE - Street flooding in one Baton Rouge neighborhood seems to be repetitive. Water filled Iberia Street again Friday morning and continued to creep up driveways. "It comes to your knees. If you go out there and walk right now, it comes to your knees," resident Patricia Lundy said.
wbrz.com
Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight
GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.
Shooting on I-10 Monday night
New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
WDSU
Northshore under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER IMPACT DAY TODAY. A Tornado Watch was issued earlier this morning for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS until 5 PM. This watch DOES NOT include New Orleans or any of the South Shore. However, given the latest atmospheric trends there has been a significant DECREASE in the potential for tornadoes and a near drop off in the chance for strong tornadoes but the tornado watch is most likely to continue until its expiration time.
kalb.com
2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Alexandria were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Dec. 29. Louisiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, were traveling east on US 190. LSP said they exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated.
Man killed near busy market off North Carrollton Avenue
A man was shot and killed at the intersection of Conti and David off North Carrollton Avenue this morning around 11am. The incident took place between a Wynn/Dixie Grocery Store and Frey Smoked Meats across Conti Street.
2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
an17.com
Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
brproud.com
Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
