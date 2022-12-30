ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Aaron Rodgers says it is not the ‘Same Old Lions’ anymore

On Sunday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a golden opportunity and they took advantage of it by defeating the Minnesota Vikings to move to 8-8 on the season. Now, with just one game remaining on their schedule, a Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, Rodgers and the Packers control their own destiny in terms of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers

DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings waive Jakub Vrana in surprising move to clear roster spot

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are prepared to lose the offensively gifted Jakub Vrana for nothing. The team on Tuesday waived the high-scoring forward in a surprising move to clear a roster spot for Robby Fabbri. Vrana played three games last week for the Grand Rapids Griffins during a...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions-Packers showdown flexed to Sunday Night Football

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell thought Detroit’s playoff-like clash with the Green Bay Packers deserved to be in prime time. “I do,” he said. “That’s not up for me to decide, but I know we’ll put up a hell of a fight one way or another.”
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

3 Players The Detroit Pistons Could Trade This Season

The Detroit Pistons might be frontrunners to land the famed Victor Wembanyama, but they still have the ongoing season to finish. The Pistons are that the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-29 record and have already lost out on Cade Cunningham, who will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin. He's been out of action since November 9.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff: King in the North

I am not ready to buy a Jared Goff jersey, but he has earned my respect. Jared Goff is having an impressive stretch as the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, leading the NFL in passer rating and touchdowns and not having thrown an interception since week nine against the Packers.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest

Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy