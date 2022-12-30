Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Aaron Rodgers says it is not the ‘Same Old Lions’ anymore
On Sunday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a golden opportunity and they took advantage of it by defeating the Minnesota Vikings to move to 8-8 on the season. Now, with just one game remaining on their schedule, a Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, Rodgers and the Packers control their own destiny in terms of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
MLive.com
Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers
DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
Matt LaFleur begs Packers’ fans not to sell tickets to Detroit Lions fans
This coming Sunday, everything will be on the line for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers when they host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. But depending on what happens earlier in the day, the game could also mean a playoff spot for the Lions. On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters and he had a request for Packers fans.
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
Lions WR Calls Out ESPN for Using Wrong Photo
Lions WR took to social media to clear up an error made by ESPN.
Updated Lions Playoff Scenarios, Odds
Lions keep playoff hopes alive, going into final week of regular season.
MLive.com
Red Wings waive Jakub Vrana in surprising move to clear roster spot
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are prepared to lose the offensively gifted Jakub Vrana for nothing. The team on Tuesday waived the high-scoring forward in a surprising move to clear a roster spot for Robby Fabbri. Vrana played three games last week for the Grand Rapids Griffins during a...
Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season
The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022.
Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – After mowing down defenders for four seasons and winning two Michigan Division 3 state championships, Detroit King’s All-American offensive lineman Johnathan Slack knows what it takes to be successful. That’s why the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is taking a cautious approach to ...
MLive.com
Lions-Packers showdown flexed to Sunday Night Football
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell thought Detroit’s playoff-like clash with the Green Bay Packers deserved to be in prime time. “I do,” he said. “That’s not up for me to decide, but I know we’ll put up a hell of a fight one way or another.”
KC-area Bills, Chiefs fans wishing Damar Hamlin a fast recovery
Al Burns, a lifelong Bills fan who owns Al’s Bar and Grill, said his heart sunk when an ambulance rolled onto the turf to assist Hamlin.
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Dismantling Bears
The Lions improved their draft order after defeating the Bears.
MLive.com
NFL game postponed after Bills player given CPR, taken off in ambulance after injury
UPDATE: Monday night’s game has officially been postponed. The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was suspended after a frightening injury on the field. The game will not be finished Monday night, the NFL announced. Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a frightening injury...
Yardbarker
3 Players The Detroit Pistons Could Trade This Season
The Detroit Pistons might be frontrunners to land the famed Victor Wembanyama, but they still have the ongoing season to finish. The Pistons are that the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-29 record and have already lost out on Cade Cunningham, who will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin. He's been out of action since November 9.
MLive.com
Report: Pistons’ Marvin Bagley to miss ‘extended time’ with hand injury
Marvin Bagley III returned to the Detroit Pistons lineup last Friday after missing the previous two games with a non-COVID related illness. Three games later, he’s out of the lineup once again with no timetable on his return. ESPN reports that the Pistons forward is expected to miss “extended...
Jared Goff: King in the North
I am not ready to buy a Jared Goff jersey, but he has earned my respect. Jared Goff is having an impressive stretch as the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, leading the NFL in passer rating and touchdowns and not having thrown an interception since week nine against the Packers.
Tri-City Herald
Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest
Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
